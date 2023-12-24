Last-minute Christmas deals: 11 affordable gifts and stocking stuffers under $35 for beauty enthusiasts

As the holiday countdown intensifies, take advantage of last-minute Christmas deals on budget-friendly gifts and stocking stuffers for beauty enthusiasts—all priced under $35. It's the perfect time to wrap up the last-minute shopping and get those must-have Christmas deals before they fly off the shelves.

Whether you are organizing a festive gift exchange with beauty-enthusiast friends or searching for the ideal present for that cousin who adores makeup but avoids in-store product testing, the curated gift guide of Christmas deals listed below of 15 stocking stuffers has got everyone covered.

Each gift idea featured here is priced at $30 or less, ensuring that your holiday shopping experience for the beauty enthusiasts in life remains not only stress-free but also budget-friendly. Let this guide be the go-to resource for simple and successful Christmas deals and gift-giving this holiday season.

Budget-Friendly Beauty Gifts: Last-Minute Christmas Deals Under $35

1) Miss Rizos Leave-In Conditioner ($28)

A popular choice in the world of hair care, Miss Rizos Leave-In Conditioner is a hydrating formula designed to nourish and revitalize curls, leaving them soft and manageable.

Miss Rizos Leave-In Conditioner is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

Pros Cons Intensely moisturizing Strong individuals Reduces frizz

2) Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Hair Oil ($27)

Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Hair Oil is a hair care product designed to nourish and strengthen hair. Infused with natural ingredients, it aims to promote healthy hair growth and enhance overall hair vitality.

Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Hair Oil is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Enriched with natural ingredients Relatively high priced Promotes hair growth

3) Nolé Shampoo Bar ($22)

Nolé Shampoo Bar is a sustainable hair care solution that replaces traditional liquid shampoo. It offers a plastic-free option and is designed to cleanse and nourish the hair while minimizing environmental impact.

Nolé Shampoo Bar is available on the brand's official website and Amazon.

Pros Cons Environmental friendly Limited scent options Travel friendly

4) Reina Rebelde Meet Las Bravas Lip Kit ($30)

Reina Rebelde Meet Las Bravas Lip Kit is a dynamic set that brings together bold lip shades for a striking look. With its rich pigmentation and versatile options, this kit caters to those seeking a daring and vibrant lip experience.

Reina Rebelde Meet Las Bravas Lip Kit is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

Pros Cons Intensely pigmented Limited availability Versatile selection

5) Luna Magic Compact Blush ($8)

Luna Magic Compact Blush is a vibrant and long-lasting blush that adds a pop of color to your cheeks. With its smooth application and buildable formula, it's a versatile addition to any makeup routine. Luna Magic Compact Blush is available on the brand's official website, Amazon, and Walmart's online store.

Pros Cons Vibrant and long-lasting color Limited shade range Blendable

6) Treslúce Beauty Eyeshadow Palette ($16)

Treslúce Beauty Eyeshadow Palette is a versatile makeup essential offering a stunning range of pigmented shades for creating diverse eye looks. With a mix of matte and shimmer finishes, this palette is perfect for both day and night makeup.

Treslúce Beauty Eyeshadow Palette is available on the brand's official website and Ulta Beauty's online store.

Pros Cons Richly pigmented shades Fallout issue Versatile finishes

7) Vamigas Rosa Mosqueta Facial Oil ($20)

Vamigas Rosa Mosqueta Facial Oil stands as a skincare oil infused with Rosa Mosqueta, offering nourishment and hydration for a radiant complexion. Vamigas Rosa Mosqueta Facial Oil is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

Pros Cons Affordable luxury Strong fragrance Hydration boost

8) Ocoa Scalp Massager ($13)

Ocoa Scalp Massager is a handheld device designed for a rejuvenating scalp massage experience. Its ergonomic design and silicone bristles aim to enhance blood circulation and promote relaxation. Ocoa Scalp Massager is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Ergonomic design Battery operated Silicon bristles

9) Hello Updo Scrunchie ($25)

Hello Updo Scrunchie appears to be a hair accessory designed for creating updo hairstyles. It is available on the brand's official website and on Amazon.

Pros Cons Convenient Non-durable Available in multiple colors and styles

10) Pink Root Hair Care Travel Pack ($25)

Pink Root Hair Care Travel Pack is a versatile gift or travel companion, featuring four paraben and silicone-free styling products, a convenient washbag with a handle, a microfiber towel, and a waterproof travel bag. Perfect for weekend getaways, thoughtful presents, Christmas deals, or as an introductory set for hair care enthusiasts.

Pink Root Hair Care Travel Pack is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Compact and travel-friendly Limited product quantities Ideal for gifting

11) For Tmrw For Tonight Nail Polish ($20)

"For Tmrw For Tonight" is a nail polish brand known for its trendy and vibrant shades, offering a quick solution for last-minute nail styling. For Tmrw For Tonight, Nail Polish is available on the brand's official website.

Pros Cons Vibrant and trendy colors Limited shade range Quick drying formula Ideal for last-minute nail styling

This holiday season spread joy without breaking the bank by choosing from our list of affordable beauty gifts, Christmas deals, and stocking stuffers. With options ranging from skincare essentials to makeup treasures, one is sure to find the perfect last-minute Christmas deals for the beauty enthusiasts in life. Happy gifting!