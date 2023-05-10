Lauren Spencer Smith Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith has announced her highly anticipated headline world tour, The Mirror Tour, which is named after her latest album. The singer plans to captivate audiences around the globe with her mesmerizing performances and soul-stirring music.

Announcing the tour on social media, the singer said:

“I’M SO EXCITED TO FINALLY ANNOUNCE THE MIRROR TOUR!!!!!! I can’t wait to be with you guys and scream this album together.”

Tickets for the general on sale will begin at 10 am local time on 19 May via Ticketmaster. Fan exclusive presale on Lauren’s official website will begin at 10 am on May 15, while Live Nation presale will begin on May 18 at 10 am local time.

Lauren Spencer Smith’s tour will begin in Chicago and end in London

Lauren Spencer Smith will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with her concert in Chicago, which is scheduled to take place on July 14, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her concert in London on October 9, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for Lauren Spencer Smith's world tour:

14 July 2023 - Chicago, House of Blues

15 July 2023 - Detroit, Saint Andrew’s Hall

17 July 2023 - Toronto, The Danforth Music Hall

19 July 2023 - Boston, Paradise Rock Club

21 July 2023 - Philadelphia, Theatre of Living Arts

22 July 2023 - Silver Spring, The Fillmore Silver Spring

25-26 July 2023 - New York, Irving Plaza

28 July 2023 - Atlanta, Buckhead Theatre

29 July 2023 - Orlando, House of Blues

31 July 2023 - Austin, Emo’s Austin

2 August 2023 - Dallas, House of Blues

4 August 2023 - Phoenix, Crescent Ballroom

5 August 2023 - San Diego, The Observatory North Park

11 August 2023 - Santa Ana, The Observatory

12 August, 2023 - San Francisco, August Hall

17 August 2023 - Vancouver, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

6 September 2023 - Vienna, Flex

7 September 2023 - Warsaw, Palladium

9 September 2023 - Berlin, Lollapalooza Festival

10 September 2023 - Hamburg, Docks

13 September 2023 - Copenhagen, VEGA

14 September 2023 - Stockholm

17 September, 2023 - Amsterdam, Melkweg

20 September, 2023 - Cologne, Kantine

21 September 2023 - Brussels, AB Main Hall

23 September, 2023 - Bern, Bierhübeli

24 September 2023 - Milan, Gate Milano

26 September, 2023 - Paris, Le Trabendo

28 September 2023 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

29 September 2023 - Leeds, Beckett Students’ Union

1 October 2023 - Glasgow, SWG3

2 October 2023 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

4 October 2023 - Dublin, The Academy

7 October 2023 - Bristol, SWX

9 October 2023 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Lauren Spencer Smith is known for her Viral Tiktok song Fingers Crossed

Lauren Spencer Smith is a British-born Canadian singer-songwriter born on September 28, 2003, in the United Kingdom. Spencer-Smith discovered her love for music at a young age and began performing at local events, fairs, and festivals.

In 2019, Lauren Spencer-Smith released her first album, Unplugged, Vol. 1. The album showcased her exceptional vocal abilities and earned her a nomination for the Juno Award for Adult Contemporary Album of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2020.

In 2020, Lauren Spencer Smith gained national attention when she auditioned for the 18th season of American Idol. She impressed the judges with her soulful voice and advanced to the top 20 in the competition.

However, Lauren Spencer Smith's rise to fame truly began in 2022 when her self-released song Fingers Crossed went viral on TikTok. The song reached the top 20 in numerous countries, including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and her native United Kingdom. She became a household name in the music industry, and her success on social media drew comparisons to Olivia Rodrigo.

Lauren Spencer Smith continued to release new music and in 2022, she dropped her single Flowers, which also charted in several countries. She is known for her powerful vocals and emotive songwriting, which resonates with her fans around the world.

Lauren Spencer-Smith is a rising star in the music industry, and her talent and passion for music have led her to achieve remarkable success at a young age. With her extraordinary voice and dedication to her craft, she is sure to leave a lasting impression on the music scene.

Poll : 0 votes