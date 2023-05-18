Lil Durk 'Sorry For the Drought' Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Lil Durk has announced a 32-city tour in support of his upcoming album, Almost Healed. The tour titled 'Sorry for the Drought Tour' will kick off on July 28 in Tampa, Florida, and will include Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama as special guests.

Durk is one of the most popular rappers in the world right now. His last album, The Voice of the Heroes, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and featured the hit singles Laugh Now, Cry Later, and No Auto Durk.

Produced by Live Nation, tickets for the tour will be available beginning Wednesday (May 17), while the General sale will start on Thursday (May 18) at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

Lil Durk’s tour will begin in Tampa and end in Pheonix

Lil Durk will kick off the months-long scheduled tour with his concert in Tampa, scheduled to take place on July 28, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the rapper will finally wrap up his tour with his Pheonix concert on September 7, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

July 28, 2023 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

July 29, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

July 30, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August 01, 2023 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 03, 2023 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 04, 2023 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

August 05, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

August 06, 2023 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

August 08, 2023 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

August 09, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 11, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

August 13, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 15, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 16, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 18, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 19, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

August 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

August 22, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

August 23, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

August 25, 2023 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 26, 2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

August 29, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

August 30, 2023 - Portland, OR - RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater

September 01, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

September 02, 2023 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 06, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

September 07, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Lil Durk is an American rapper with five BET Awards and three Grammy nominations

Lil Durk, born Durk Banks on October 19, 1992, in Chicago, Illinois, is a highly acclaimed American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He made his debut in the music scene with his mixtape titled Im a Hitta in 2011. This release helped him gain attention in the local Chicago rap scene and marked the beginning of his musical journey.

Lil Durk has won 5 BET Awards. He won Best Mixtape in 2015 for Remember My Name, Best Collaboration in 2018 for No Limit with G Herbo, Best Live Performer in 2018, Best Hip Hop Video in 2020 for The Voice, and Best Male Hip Hop Artist in 2020.

In addition, Lil Durk earned three nominations for Grammy Awards and a recent nomination for Billboard Music Awards in 2021 for Top Rap song. This nomination came as a result of his collaboration with the late rapper Pop Smoke on the song For the Night.

While his accolades may be growing, Lil Durk's true recognition lies in his consistent success and influence within the rap world. His unique style, heartfelt lyrics, and ability to connect with audiences have established him as a prominent figure in contemporary hip-hop.

Overall, Lil Durk's career trajectory continues to rise, and his contributions to the rap genre have solidified his position as a respected artist in the industry.

Poll : 0 votes