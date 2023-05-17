Liz Phair Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Liz Phair's iconic debut album, Exile in Guyville, turns 30 this year, and the musician is set to commemorate the milestone in a special way. Phair has announced the Exile in Guyville 30th Anniversary Tour, in which she will perform the complete record every night.
The tour will consist of 18 dates and will begin on November 7, 2023, in El Cajon, California. Additionally, Phair will make stops in various cities including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, and several others.
Pre-sale for tickets will begin on Wednesday, May 17, while the general sale will begin on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Lizz Phair's tour will begin in El Cajon and end in Dallas
Lizz Phair will kick off a month-long scheduled tour with her concert in El Cajon, which is scheduled to take place on November 7, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her concert in Dallas on December 3, 2023.
The following are the complete dates and venues for Liz Phair's tour:
- November 7, 2023 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia
- November 8, 2023 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
- November 10, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
- November 11, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
- November 13, 2023 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
- November 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
- November 17, 2023 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
- November 18, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
- November 19, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple – Cathedral Theatre
- November 21, 2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
- November 22, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
- November 24, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
- November 25, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
- November 27, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
- November 28, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall
- November 30, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
- December 1, 2023 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- December 3, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
Liz Phair has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and three MTV Awards in her music career
Liz Phair is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist, born on April 17, 1967, in New Haven, Connecticut. She first gained attention in the early 1990s with her critically acclaimed debut album, Exile in Guyville.
Exile in Guyville was released in 1993 and was Phair's debut album. The album was a critical success and has since been regarded as a seminal album in the indie rock genre. It was also commercially successful, reaching number 196 on the US Billboard 200 chart and eventually being certified gold by the RIAA.
Liz Phair's subsequent albums include Whip-Smart (1994), Whitechocolatespaceegg(1998), and Liz Phair (2003). Phair has released a total of seven studio albums to date, with her most recent release being Soberish in 2021.
Over the course of her career, Liz Phair has won several awards, including, the Chicago Music Hall of Fame in 2019, and the Q Award for Best Solo Artist in 2003. Phair has also been nominated for several awards, including two Grammy nominations.
In addition to her Grammy nominations, Phair has also been nominated three times for MTV Video Music Awards. Overall, Liz Phair's debut album, Exile in Guyville, remains her most critically acclaimed and commercially successful album to date, and her influence on the indie rock genre continues to be felt to this day.