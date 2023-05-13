Local Natives Tour 2023: Tickets, date, venue, & more 

Local Natives, the popular indie rock band, has announced their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Time Will Wait For No One, along with a supporting tour by the same name. The tour is set to kick off in August and run until September across America, with major stops including Columbia, Washington, New York, and several others.

The announcement of the album and tour has created a buzz among the fans of the band, who have been eagerly waiting for the new music and tour. The new album promises to deliver the band's signature sound of intricate harmonies, catchy melodies, and introspective lyrics.

The Local Natives Tour tickets are available to buy on TicketMaster, while sold-out show tickets can be purchased through Stubhub, where the purchase is 100% guaranteed through their Fan Protect Program.

The Local Natives tour will begin in Los Angeles and end in Del Mar

Local Natives will kick off the tour with their concert in Los Angeles, which is scheduled to take place on August 1, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Del Mar concert on September 30, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for the Local Natives tour:

August 01, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - Ford Theater (Hummingbird 10th Ann. Show)

August 02, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA - Ford Theater (Hummingbird 10th Ann. Show)

August 18, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

August 19, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater

August 20, 2023 – Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

August 22, 2023 – Boston, MA - House of Blues

August 24, 2023 – Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

August 25, 2023 – Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

August 26, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

August 27, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

August 29, 2023 – New York, NY - Pier 17

September 08, 2023 – Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

September 09, 2023 – Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

September 11, 2023 – Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

September 12, 2023 – Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

September 13, 2023 – Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

September 15, 2023 – Dallas, TX - House of Blues

September 16, 2023 – Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

September 17, 2023 – Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

September 19, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

September 21, 2023 – Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

September 22, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

September 23, 2023 – Bozeman, MT - The Elm

September 25, 2023 – Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

September 26, 2023 – Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

September 27, 2023 – Portland, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge

September 28, 2023 – Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

September 30, 2023 – Del Mar, CA - The Sound

Local Natives is an American band with Grammy and BRIT Award nominations

Local Natives is an American indie rock band from Los Angeles, California. The band consists of Taylor Rice (vocals, guitar), Kelcey Ayer (guitar, vocals), Ryan Hahn (guitar, vocals), Corey Harper (bass, vocals), and Matthew Frazier (drums, percussion).

The band formed in 2008 and released their debut album, Gorilla Manor, in 2010. The album was a critical and commercial success, reaching number 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and spawning the singles Sun Hands and Wide Eyes.

The Local Natives band has also received numerous other awards and recognitions, including a BRIT Award nomination for International Breakthrough Act in 2014. They have also been praised by critics for their live performances, which have been described as energetic and cinematic.

Some of the awards and recognition that Local Natives have received include Grammy Award nomination for Best Alternative Music Album for Hummingbird (2014), NME Award nomination for Best International Band (2014), MTV Video Music Award nomination for Best Rock Video (Wide Eyes) (2012), Spin Award nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year (2011), Paste Magazine's Best of 2010 list (Gorilla Manor), Pitchfork Media's Best of 2010 list (Gorilla Manor), and Rolling Stone's Top 10 Albums of 2010 list (Gorilla Manor), among others

Overall, Local Natives is a versatile band that has made a significant impact on the indie rock scene. With their unique sound and energetic live performances, they are sure to continue to be successful in the years to come.

Their fifth studio album, Time Will Wait for No One, is out on July 7.

