Melissa Etheridge Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge has announced her Summer Tour of North America. The tour will take fans to more than 40 cities across the United States and Canada, with stops in major cities such as Los Angeles, Dallas, and Kemptville, Canada.

Melissa Etheridge's ’ Etheridge Nation presale starts on April 11 at 10 a.m. local time via her official website. Local venue presales tickets will start on April 13 at 10 a.m. local time via TicketMaster, while general onsales begin on April 14 at 10 a.m. local time via TicketMaster.

Melissa Etheridge will begin her tour in Los Angeles and end in Annapolis

Melissa Etheridge will kick off the months-long scheduled event with her concert in Los Angeles, which is scheduled to take place on April 22, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with an Annapolis concert on August 15, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and details of the venues for Melissa Etheridge's tour:

April 22, 2023 – Luckman Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

April 23, 2023 – Chandler Center for the Arts – Chandler, AZ

April 25, 2023 – Belly Up – Solana Beach, CA [SOLD OUT]

April 26, 2023 – Belly Up – Solana Beach, CA [SOLD OUT]

April 28, 2023 – Stagecoach – Indio, CA

April 29, 2023 – Fox Tucson Theatre – Tucson, AZ

April 30, 2023 – Revel – Albuquerque, NM

May 2, 2023 – Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX

May 3, 2023 – Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX

May 5, 2023 – The Auditorium – Eureka Springs, AR

May 7, 2023 – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – New Orleans, LA

May 9, 2023 ¬– Thrasher-Horne Center – Orange Park, FL

May 10, 2023 – Van Wezel Performing Arts Center – Sarasota, FL

May 12, 2023 – Pompano Beach Amphitheater – Pompano Beach, FL

May 13, 2023 – SWFL Event Center – Bonita Springs, FL

May 14, 2023 – Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

June 21, 2023 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

June 23, 2023 – The Stanley Hotel – Estes Park, CO

June 24, 2023 – The Stanley Hotel – Estes Park, CO

June 29, 2023 – Stiefel Theatre – Salina, KS

July 3, 2023 – The Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA

July 7, 2023 – Pearl Theater – Las Vegas, NV

July 8, 2023 – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino – Reno, NV

July 14, 2023 – Blumenthal Performing Arts Center – Charlotte, NC

July 15, 2023 – The Bowl at Sugar Hill – Sugar Hill, GA

July 16, 2023 – Carolina Theatre – Durham, NC

July 18, 2023 – Lexington Opera House – Lexington, KY

July 20, 2023 – Entertainment Centre at Casino Rama Resort – Orillia, ON

July 21, 2023 – Chautauqua Amphitheater – Chautauqua, NY

July 22, 2023 – Kemptville Live Music Festival – Kemptville, ON, Canada

July 25, 2023 – Brown County Music Center – Nashville, IN

July 26, 2023 – Stranahan Theater – Toledo, OH

July 28, 2023 – The Event Center at River Casino Des Plaines – Des Plaines, IL

July 29, 2023 – Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo – New Buffalo, MI

July 30, 2023 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

August 1, 2023 – Dr. Pepper Park at The Bridges – Roanoke, VA

August 2, 2023 – American Music Theatre – Lancaster, PA

August 4, 2023 – Lowell Summer Music Series – Lowell, MA*

August 6, 2023 – The Paramount Theatre – Rutland, VT*

August 8, 2023 – The Egg Center for the Performing Arts – Albany, NY*

August 9, 2023 – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton Beach, NH

August 12, 2023 – Franklin County Fair – Malone, NY

August 13, 2023 – Cape Cod Melody Tent – Hyannis, MA

August 15, 2023 – Maryland Hall – Annapolis, MD

Melissa Etheridge has sold over 5 million albums worldwide and won two Grammy Awards in her career

Melissa Etheridge is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist known for her powerful and soulful voice. She was born on May 29, 1961, in Leavenworth, Kansas, and grew up in a musical family. She started playing the guitar at the age of eight and wrote her first song when she was 11.

Etheridge moved to Los Angeles in the early 1980s to pursue a career in music. In 1988, she released her self-titled debut album, which included the hit single Bring Me Some Water. The album earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

Her second album, Brave and Crazy, was released in 1989 and included the hit single "No Souvenirs." Etheridge's third album, Never Enough, was released in 1992 and featured the hit single Ain't It Heavy." Her fourth album, Yes I Am, released in 1993, included the hit singles Come to My Window and I'm the Only One.

Throughout her career, Melissa Etheridge has released 15 studio albums, including her most recent release, The Medicine Show, in 2019. She has sold over 25 million albums worldwide and won multiple awards, including two Grammy Awards for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance in 1992 and 1994.

Melissa Etheridge has also been recognized for her activism and advocacy work, particularly for the LGBTQIA+ community. In 1993, she publicly came out as a lesbian and has since been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights. She was honored with the GLAAD Vanguard Award in 2006 for her work in promoting equality.

Overall, Melissa Etheridge is known for her powerful and soulful voice, her catchy and meaningful songwriting, and her dedication to activism and advocacy.

