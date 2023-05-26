Molly Burch North American tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Singer-songwriter Molly Burch has announced her highly anticipated North American Fall tour, consisting of 18 dates with support by rising stars Christelle Bofale, and Van Mary.

The North American Fall tour promises to deliver an enchanting musical experience to the fans, captivating audiences in major cities across the country. The tour will make its way through major cities, including Chicago, New York City, Dallas, Seattle, and many more.

The Molly Burch's tour presale will begin on May 25 at 10 am local time, while the public sale will start on May 26 at 10 am local time via her official website. For more information, fans can follow her social media handles to stay updated with the latest information.

Molly Burch's tour will begin in Austin and end in Los Angeles

Molly Burch will kick off a month-long scheduled tour with her concert in Austin, which is scheduled to take place on September 29, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with her concert in Los Angeles on October 25, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for Molly Burch's tour:

September 29, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk Outside

September 30, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

October 01, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

October 03, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Purgatory

October 04, 2023 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

October 06, 2023 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

October 07, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

October 09, 2023 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

October 11, 2023 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch

October 13, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

October 14, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

October 15, 2023 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

October 17, 2023 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake Lounge

October 18, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

October 20, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

October 21, 2023 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

October 23, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

October 25, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Highland Park Ebell

Molly Burch is an American singer-songwriter known for her popular single Please Be Mine

Molly Burch is an American singer-songwriter known for her soulful voice and vintage-inspired sound. She made her debut in the music scene with her critically acclaimed debut album Please Be Mine, released in 2017. The album showcased her captivating vocals and heartfelt songwriting, drawing inspiration from classic artists like Patsy Cline and Billie Holiday.

The album Please Be Mine also has the same-titled song, which received widespread recognition and praise from both critics and audiences alike. Her album was lauded for its timeless quality, showcasing Burch's ability to blend elements of country, jazz, and pop into her own unique style.

Her Please Be Mine album's standout tracks, such as Downhearted and Wrong For You, demonstrated the singer's knack for crafting emotionally resonant songs with a modern twist.

In addition to the success of her debut album, Burch has garnered notable recognition in the music industry. She has been featured in various prominent music publications, including Pitchfork and NPR Music, which praised her captivating voice and authentic approach to songwriting.

Burch's music has resonated with a wide range of listeners, earning her a dedicated fan base and solidifying her status as an emerging talent in the indie music scene.

While Molly Burch's career is still relatively young, her debut album's impact and critical acclaim have set the stage for further success. Her soulful vocals and ability to infuse classic influences with a contemporary flair have positioned her as a promising artist to watch.

With her distinctive sound and undeniable talent, Molly Burch continues to captivate audiences and establish herself as a rising star in the world of indie music.

