Molly Sims YSE Beauty: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Wrong Missy fame Molly Sims has launched her own beauty brand- YSE Beauty- as a culmination of multiple years of appreciating the skincare industry products while struggling with own her skin problems.

Launching the beauty brand just two months before her 50th birthday, the actress and now beauty entrepreneur told PEOPLE that launching her brand is not a coincidence as she wants her girls to look good.

Molly Sims claims that YSE Beauty is a “problem-solution” brand, and the brand’s six-product range celebrates the beauty of Gen X.

YSE Beauty consists of products such as Take It Off Gel Oil Cleanser, Morning Cocktail Vitamin C Serum, Last Call Retinol Serum, The Problem Solver Brightening Treatment, and Xtremely Rich Moisturizer.

A set comprising all six products retails for $385 on the brand’s official website.

Molly Sims YSE beauty products: Take It Off Gel-Oil Cleanser and more

The YSE Beauty range consists of the following products to help skincare lovers achieve a bright and healthy complexion:

Your Favorite Ex Exfoliating Pads ($72): This is a leave-on exfoliant that combines PHAs, Ectoin, and Glycolic acid to brighten and retexturize the skin as well as support collagen production for skin repair.

Take It Off Gel-Oil Cleanser ($45): Encouraging skincare lovers to “bare it all”, this gel oil cleanser uses plant-based oils and antioxidants to dissolve impurities and buildup in the skin.

Using the cleanser claims to reveal hydrated, soft skin that doesn’t feel dry or tight.

Morning Cocktail Vitamin C Serum ($85): Claimed to be like a time machine in a bottle, the Morning Cocktail Vitamin C Serum smoothens and evens out the skin tone owing to its formulation of three forms of stabilized Vitamin C, Squalene, Niacinamide, and Hyaluronic Acid.

This serum is ideal for people struggling with dark spots.

Last Call Retinol Serum ($88): This retinol serum is a clinically proven cocktail of Niacinamide, Omega Fatty Acids, and Retinol to improve skin texture and skin tone for a youthful appearance.

The Problem Solver Brightening Treatment ($88): Infused with Licorice Root Extract, Niacinamide, and Tranexamic Acid, this brightening treatment melts easily into the skin and targets hyperpigmentation and stubborn spots.

XTREMELY Rich Moisturizer (($65): This creamy, plush, weightless moisturizer uplifts dehydrated and tired skin. It consists of microalgae that rebalance the skin’s microbiome, liquorice root extract to brighten the skin and fade dark spots, and squalene to soothe the skin.

Molly shares that the name YSE, pronounced wise, is inspired by her life experience. She believes that what she has learned about skincare over the years has made her wise. Molly stated:

“The one thing I do is, I listen. If someone tells me to try something, I don't just stick my head in the sand. I think we want to live wisely, to put our best foot forward."

For people wanting to buy her skincare products, Molly shared the tip of consistency. She said that if one is consistent with the regimen, they will be able to see visible changes in their skin and that she has herself undergone clinical trials to prove it.

All YSE Beauty products are curated with mature skin in mind and are impressive formulations on the brand's official website.