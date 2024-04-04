7 most inclusive makeup brands of 2024 

An inclusive makeup brand values diversity and makes sure that all skin tones, types, and identities are catered to by its products. Most brands offer an inclusive makeup range to satisfy their customer needs. Such brands are gaining popularity over their competitors, and most of them are now available at big-name outlets such as Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

Many inclusive makeup brands such as Fenty Beauty and Rare Beauty have created multiple shades for their foundations and concealers. With this approach to beauty, these brands put diversity and accessibility first, ensuring that everyone feels seen, appreciated, and represented.

7 must try inclusive makeup brands in 2024

The team at Sportskeeda has curated a list of the 7 most inclusive makeup brands for individuals to choose from according to their preference for shade ranges or formulations:

1) Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is an inclusive makeup brand known for its extensive range of makeup products that are suitable for all skin types.

Fenty Beauty's foundation Pro Filt'r foundation is available in 50 inclusive shades. Along with the foundation, they have a huge lineup of various products such as concealers, highlighters, lipsticks, and eyeshadows.

Fenty Beauty ensures that there is a shade for every individual out there. Fenty Beauty's foundation Pro Filt'r foundation is priced at $18-$40 depending on the size of the product.

MarieKamado, a user on Sephora, shared their comment on the Pro Filt'r foundation:

"This foundation is insane, I couldn't believe how seamlessly it blended in with my skin. I am very oily but this foundation kept the shine at bay and also layered amazingly well with my other makeup. I had to take a guess with the shade when I bought this online but it ended up matching me perfectly!! I love this stuff, now I wish I'd bought the full size. This will be my go-to foundation from now on whenever I feel up to doing a full face. Blends in seamlessly with a makeup sponge."

Fenty Beauty products are available on Sephora and their official website.

2) Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Rare Beauty has a brand promise that promotes self-acceptance and inclusivity. Their products are lightweight and creamy. They are famous for their inclusive makeup product range of foundations, concealers, blushes, and vibrant eyeshadow palettes.

The brand's Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen is a tinted moisturizer. It helps blur the skin and makes it glowy. This gives light to medium coverage to the skin and hydrates as well as protects the sun. '

Priced at $30 on Sephora and their official website, this tinted moisturizer is available in 24 shades.

Janebeautycare, a user on Sephora, shared their comment on Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sunscreen:

"I have combo skin. The tinted moisturizer looked fine on some parts of my face but it did not look good on my dry area, it left a dry patch. Also I wish there’s at least spf 30, 20 is not enough."

Rare Beauty products are available on Sephora and their official website.

3) Mented Cosmetics

This inclusive makeup brand creates makeup for women of color. Focused on making deeper shades of lipsticks that suit every skin tone, Mented Cosmetics is also known for its blushes, eyeshadows, and foundations.

Mented Cosmetics Foundation Stick is an easy-to-apply stick foundation that helps give medium to full coverage. It gives a natural finish to the face and has a hydrating formula. Available in 16 diverse shades, this foundation stick is priced at $14.98 on their official website and Amazon.

Archer, a user on Amazon, shared their comments on Mented Cosmetics Foundation Stick:

"I really love this makeup stick. It goes on well on my face. It looks so natural."

Mented Cosmetics is available on their official website, Amazon and Target.

4) Live Tinted

Live Tinted has multi-use products that are designed to celebrate diversity and inclusivity. Their famous hue sticks can be used in multiple ways such as blush, eyeshadow, and lipstick.

This inclusive makeup brand helps embrace individuals of color as the products are available in a variety of shades to suit different skin tones. Live Tinted products are available on their official website and Sephora.

Live Tinted Skin Tint SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen is a weightless, light to medium coverage skin tint. With SPF 50, it protects the skin from sun exposure and keeps the skin hydrated. This is priced at $42 on the official website and Sephora.

Christine, a user, shared their comments about Live Tinted Skin Tint SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen on their official website:

"I was hesitant to try this initially. Most skin tints feel chalky or just doesn’t melt into my skin as well. This one (shade 6) glides beautifully in my skin and it makes me feel better knowing the skincare goodness that is in it as well. I was also worried about the match being too dark, but it blended in perfectly. I’m so happy."

5) Milk Makeup

Milk Makeup is known for its inclusive makeup products. Be it any gender or skin tone, they have multiple products such as tinted moisturizers, cream blushes and stick foundations.

Milk Makeup promotes a message of self-expression and inclusivity. Their cream contour stick helps blend easily and adds instant depth as well as dimension to the face.

Milk Makeup cream contour stick is available in 4 inclusive shades: Twisted, Stoked, Simmer, and Sizzled. Priced at $24, it is available on Sephora or the official website.

A user named Reybey posted the following on the Milk Makeup contour stick on Sephora:

"Was creamy, but blended very light, and such a small amount, it has a twisty bottom but nothing twists and that’s just so annoying lol. Not worth it in my opinion I wish I could get my money back."

6) UOMA Beauty

UOMA Beauty is an inclusive makeup brand that celebrates diversity and self-expression through bold and vibrant makeup offerings. This brand has a wide range of foundation shades and is suitable for different skin shades.

Say What?! Foundation by UOMA Beauty comes in 51 diverse shades. This foundation is long-lasting, weightless, and hydrating.

Infused with natural pigments that make the skin flawless, it gives a blurred effect after application. This product is priced at $39 on their official website and Sephora. UOMA Beauty is available on their official website and Walmart's official store.

User Becca shared their comments on Say What?! Foundation by UOMA Beauty on Ulta Beauty:

"I really love this foundation. I used to use MAC and like this much better after trying a bunch of different brands. I have very sensitive skin and no problems. I have been using this for years now and I am very happy with it. It goes on smooth and it buildable to a good medium coverage."

7) Beauty Bakerie

This inclusive makeup brand has a huge range of makeup products for various skin tones and types. From liquid matte lipsticks to vibrant eyeshadow palettes, this brand has many styles and shades to choose from.

Beauty Bakerie Flour Setting Powder helps smoothen fine lines and soften the complexion. It helps provide a blurring effect and evens out the skin texture. This setting powder is priced at $24 on the official website and Amazon.

This product is available in six shades:

Rice

Oat

Cassava

Caramel

Chestnut

Cacao

Hannah T., an Amazon user, reviewed Beauty Bakerie Flour Setting Powder and stated:

"This works well for my oily skin and really blends everything together. It actually smells like oats which is interesting but it’s not a bad smell. The container was half the size I was expecting. It also opens and closes on the inside which is great for traveling!"

Inclusive makeup brands have a wide range of products and shade ranges. These brands mentioned above have amazing formulations and textures. There is a product available for everyone among these 7 most inclusive makeup brands.