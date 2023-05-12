My Morning Jacket Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, date, venue, & more

American rock band My Morning Jacket has announced fall tour dates in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their critically acclaimed third album, It Still Moves. The band, known for their genre-bending sound and dynamic live shows, will be adding several new fall tour dates to their already-announced upcoming tour.

The new fall tour dates will take the band to major cities including New York, Birmingham, Atlanta, Chicago, and several other stops across America.

Tickets for the My Morning Jacket fall tour will go on sale on Friday, May 19, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster, while the Live Nation presale will begin on Wednesday, May 17.

My Morning Jacket 2023 tour will begin in Mobile and end in Chicago

My Morning Jacket will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Mobile, Alabama, which is scheduled to take place on May 14, 2023. After visiting several cities across America and Europe, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Chicago concert on November 11, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the My Morning Jacket tour, with the additional fall tour dates:

May 14, 2023 – Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

May 15, 2023 – Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall

May 20, 2023 – Guadalajara, MX - Corona Capital Guadalajara

May 30, 2023 – London, UK - O2 Kentish Town Forum

May 31, 2023 – Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester

June 03, 2023 – Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

June 05, 2023 – Antwerp, BE - De Roma

June 06, 2023 – Utrecht, NE - TivoliVredenburg

June 09, 2023 – Porto, PT - Primavera Sound

June 10, 2023 – Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound

June 15, 2023 – St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 16, 2023 – Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

June 17, 2023 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

June 20, 2023 - St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

June 21, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

June 23, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 24, 2023 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

June 26, 2023 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

June 28, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

June 30, 2023 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

July 1, 2023 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival

July 29, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

July 30, 2023 - Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Summer Series

Aug 15, 2023 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

Aug 16, 2023 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug 18, 2023 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

Aug 19, 2023 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

Aug 20, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Aug 22, 2023 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Aug 23, 2023 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

Aug 25, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug 26, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept 30, 2023 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival

Fall Tour Dates:

Oct 17, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Oct 19, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Oct 20, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Oct 21, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Oct 24, 2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Oct 25, 2023 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Oct 30, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre

Oct 31, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

Nov 3, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Nov 4, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Nov 7, 2023 - St Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

Nov 9, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Nov 10, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

Nov 11, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

My Morning Jacket is a three-time Grammy-nominated band

My Morning Jacket is an American rock band from Louisville, Kentucky. The band was formed in 1998 and consists of Jim James (vocals, guitar), Carl Broemel (guitar), Patrick Hallahan (drums), Tom Blankenship (bass), and Bo Koster (keyboards).

The band released their debut album, The Tennessee Fire, in 1999. They followed this up with At Dawn (2001), It Still Moves (2003), Z (2005), Evil Urges (2008), Circuital (2011), The Waterfall (2015), and The Waterfall II (2020).

My Morning Jacket has been praised by critics and fans alike for their energetic live shows, their eclectic sound, and their heartfelt lyrics. They have won numerous awards, including the Americana Music Award for Artist of the Year in 2012.

The band has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album for It Still Moves. They have also been featured on Late Night with David Letterman, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Saturday Night Live.

My Morning Jacket is set to release MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome) on June 9. This will be the third installment in the band’s ongoing MMJ Live vinyl series.

