My Morning Jacket Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, date, venue, & more

American rock band My Morning Jacket has announced fall tour dates in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their critically acclaimed third album, It Still Moves. The band, known for their genre-bending sound and dynamic live shows, will be adding several new fall tour dates to their already-announced upcoming tour.
The new fall tour dates will take the band to major cities including New York, Birmingham, Atlanta, Chicago, and several other stops across America.
Tickets for the My Morning Jacket fall tour will go on sale on Friday, May 19, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster, while the Live Nation presale will begin on Wednesday, May 17.
My Morning Jacket 2023 tour will begin in Mobile and end in Chicago
My Morning Jacket will kick off the months-long scheduled event with their concert in Mobile, Alabama, which is scheduled to take place on May 14, 2023. After visiting several cities across America and Europe, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Chicago concert on November 11, 2023.
The following are the complete dates and venues of the My Morning Jacket tour, with the additional fall tour dates:
- May 14, 2023 – Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
- May 15, 2023 – Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall
- May 20, 2023 – Guadalajara, MX - Corona Capital Guadalajara
- May 30, 2023 – London, UK - O2 Kentish Town Forum
- May 31, 2023 – Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester
- June 03, 2023 – Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound
- June 05, 2023 – Antwerp, BE - De Roma
- June 06, 2023 – Utrecht, NE - TivoliVredenburg
- June 09, 2023 – Porto, PT - Primavera Sound
- June 10, 2023 – Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound
- June 15, 2023 – St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- June 16, 2023 – Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery
- June 17, 2023 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
- June 20, 2023 - St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
- June 21, 2023 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
- June 23, 2023 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- June 24, 2023 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion
- June 26, 2023 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater
- June 28, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
- June 30, 2023 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl
- July 1, 2023 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival
- July 29, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
- July 30, 2023 - Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Summer Series
- Aug 15, 2023 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield
- Aug 16, 2023 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Aug 18, 2023 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
- Aug 19, 2023 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
- Aug 20, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
- Aug 22, 2023 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- Aug 23, 2023 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre
- Aug 25, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Aug 26, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
- Sept 30, 2023 - Memphis, TN - Mempho Music Festival
Fall Tour Dates:
- Oct 17, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
- Oct 19, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
- Oct 20, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
- Oct 21, 2023 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
- Oct 24, 2023 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
- Oct 25, 2023 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
- Oct 30, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre
- Oct 31, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
- Nov 3, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
- Nov 4, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
- Nov 7, 2023 - St Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
- Nov 9, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
- Nov 10, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
- Nov 11, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
My Morning Jacket is a three-time Grammy-nominated band
My Morning Jacket is an American rock band from Louisville, Kentucky. The band was formed in 1998 and consists of Jim James (vocals, guitar), Carl Broemel (guitar), Patrick Hallahan (drums), Tom Blankenship (bass), and Bo Koster (keyboards).
The band released their debut album, The Tennessee Fire, in 1999. They followed this up with At Dawn (2001), It Still Moves (2003), Z (2005), Evil Urges (2008), Circuital (2011), The Waterfall (2015), and The Waterfall II (2020).
My Morning Jacket has been praised by critics and fans alike for their energetic live shows, their eclectic sound, and their heartfelt lyrics. They have won numerous awards, including the Americana Music Award for Artist of the Year in 2012.
The band has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Album for It Still Moves. They have also been featured on Late Night with David Letterman, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Saturday Night Live.
My Morning Jacket is set to release MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome) on June 9. This will be the third installment in the band’s ongoing MMJ Live vinyl series.