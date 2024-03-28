“Absolutely elegant”: Fans excited as Mun Ka-young is announced as Tumi brand ambassador 

Mun ka-young has been announced as the new brand ambassador for Lumi, a travel brand. This announcement was made on March 27, 2024 on the official Instagram page of the brand and coincides with the launch of their new Asra collection.

The German-born South Korean actress is the face of the Asra line of women's accessories. Ka-young, known for her magnetic screen presence and sophisticated fashion sense has appeared in blockbusters such as True Beauty and Tempted.

The 27-year-old actress epitomizes the allure and beauty of Asra, marking her endorsement as the face of Lumi's new line, as a great decision for the brand.

The campaign's pictures were posted on Lumi's Instagram page and fans have reacted positively to the campaign's visuals calling her elegant and a great fit for the renowned brand.

Fans appreciate Mun Ka-young as the new ambassador for Tumi (Image via Instagram/Tumi)

More Details on the Mun Ka-young as the newest ambassador for Tumi

Speaking on her new role as as the face of the Asra collection for Tumi, the Korean celebrity said:

"I’m honored to be the face of TUMI’s new Asra handbag collection. I’ve long been a fan of TUMI, and I’m thrilled that they’re exploring fresh silhouettes. Beauty and versatility are a big part of my life, and with TUMI these bags are a perfect fit for every journey."

The Tumi brand seemingly shares the same sentiments as the actress, as Jill Krizelman, Senior Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce of Tumi says of the ambassadorial position:

"We’re excited to welcome Mun Ka Young as our newest global TUMI Ambassador. She embodies everything we want the TUMI woman to feel confident, successful, and empowered."

Mun Ka-young arrived in Singapore to commemorate the Asra collection's launch and to create campaign visuals for the brand.

The campaign's visuals directed by C Prinz and photographed by Bibi Cornejo Borthwick, see Ka-young in a pleated cream-colored gown with a dewy look, and playing around with a peach-colored bag from the Asra collection.

The Asra collection

The Asra collection comprises of four colors of handbags in three sizes. The colors include classic black, moonlight, cameo rose and purple sunset, each reminiscent of seasonal changes of the day.

The Asra bags feature the Tumi's signature designs with revised touches of their own including, pleated designs, structured silhouette, a knotted shoulder strap, and hardware units which blend to produce a sturdy-looking yet fashionable silhouette.

The Asra crossbody bags are available for purchase for $350.

Mun Ka-young's announcement as a brand ambassador for Tumi and her current ambassadorial position for Dolce and Gabbana reiterated her widespread popularity and enchanting presence.