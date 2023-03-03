Adam Sandler Tour 2023: New dates, venues, tickets and more

Adam Sandler confirmed his new tour dates after the North American standup tour - Adam Sandler Live. The artist's next tour starts on April 13 in Newark, New Jersey, and will perform in Philadelphia, Buffalo, New York, Detroit, Louisville, Kentucky, and Cleveland, Ohio and conclude in Baltimore on April 21.

Fans can purchase the tickets as they go on sale to the general public on March 3 at 12:00 p.m. local time. Live Nation pre-sale starts on March 2 at 12:00 p.m. Fans can buy tickets on the website Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

Sandler is also preparing to be in Murder Mystery 2 which is a Netflix film also starring Jennifer Aniston. The comedian also recently shared that he stopped reading the press after Billy Madison flopped in 1995. The artist recently won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead for his character as Howard Ratner in the 2019 film Uncut Gems.

Adam Sandler Tour 2023: Dates and venues

The artist had a successful sold-out trek in 2022. The critically acclaimed comedian will once again bring the experience to fans via Adam Sandler Live to seven more cities across the U.S. in popular demand. The tour is Produced by Live Nation and will visit Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena on April 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Here are the dates and venues for the Adam Sandler 2023 Tour:

April 13, 2023, Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

April 14, 2023, Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

April 16, 2023, Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

April 17, 2023, Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

April 18, 2023, Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center

April 19, 2023, Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 21, 2023, Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

More on Adam Sandler

The artist is a well-known actor, writer, producer, and musician who has performed on various stages for live audiences at packed venues across the U.S. and Canada.

The actor had his Netflix release 100% Fresh in 2018 which was Sandler’s first comedy special in twenty years and was filmed at the time of his last concert tour. It was released by Warner Bros. Records in conjunction with Netflix as they released the audio companion to the artist’s Netflix special.

Adam Sandler @AdamSandler Thank you Nickelodeon!!!!! Always fun with you!!! Thank you Nickelodeon!!!!! Always fun with you!!! https://t.co/vUwT4ojSR3

Besides, Sandler’s movies have grossed above $3 billion worldwide and his movies on Netflix have gained huge responses. Sandler’s latest film HUSTLE was critically acclaimed and loved by fans.

He is majorly known as a comedic leading actor in movies and television. The actor had numerous awards on his resume, including nominations for three Grammy Awards, five Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

