Aespa Karina’s look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: “GOD!! She's so pretty”

The beloved South Korean girl group band, Aespa debuted back on November 17, 2020, under SM Entertainment. The girl K-pop band consists of four members including Giselle, Winter, Ningning, and Karina. Each member has continued to win over the hearts of netizens with their talents in dancing and singing, alongside their heart-throbbing visuals.

Now, the leader of the 4th gen girl group, i.e. Karina is making waves in the beauty world as a brand ambassador for YSL beauty. The K-pop idol was announced as the ambassador for the brand in December 2023, and she has continued to stand by her role with multiple magazine and event appearances.

Furthering her relationship with beauty brand YSL, the K-pop idol posed for the Vogue magazine pictorials. Fans were excited to see the idol in her element and complimented her on her visual.

Other than @tytomytrack1795, many other fans complimented the K-pop idol for her pictorial images and her visuals under Vogue's post.

"I'll do anything for you": Fans reaction to Aespa Karina's look in the latest YSL Beauty x Vogue Korea magazine pictorial

The official Vogue Korea's Instagram handle posted multiple pictures of the idol on December 27, 2023. The post's caption translated into English reads:

"BEAUTY Among the 4th generation girl groups, all-rounder Karina is the main character. Karina, who matched a black tuxedo with electrifying cherry pink lipstick 'Rouge Pur Couture Pink Tuxedo', completely immersed herself in Yves Saint Laurent Beauty's unique couture sensibility."

The latest magazine pictorial featuring Aespa Karina in Vogue sent fans into a frenzy as the idol showed off her charms in three different makeup looks.

The fans were excited to see the K-Pop idol in her element and used multiple adjectives to describe the idol's beauty such as "gorgeous," "queen," "goddess," "pretty," "beautiful," "doll," "model," and more.

Fans furthermore complimented Karina with comments such as "x factor," "aa girl," "she ate," and more.

More about Aespa Karina's look for the YSL Beauty x Vogue Korea magazine pictorial

In the first look of YSL Beauty campaign, she was seen in a natural makeup look with cherry pink, i.e. 'Rouge Pur Couture #P3 Pink Tuxedo' lip shade. The lip shade was paired with mesh pink cushion base.

In the second look, Karina wore a YSL "Rouge Pur Couture" in Rouge Insolit hue. She further applied Encre de Pau cushion. Lastly, in the third look, she wore a Rouge Pur Couture in Rouge Insolit shade, topped over Ancre de Beau cushion.