Aespa's Giselle's look for the Loewe FW24 at Paris Fashion Week wins the internet: "She's an angel"

On March 1, 2024, many celebrities attended the Loewe FW24 show at Paris Fashion Week, including Aespa's Giselle. After unveiling the men's FW24 collection in the first month of 2024, Loewe has now introduced the women's FW24 collection. This event was all about the brand's artisanal expertise and creativity.

Many celebrities were present at the event, and Aespa's Giselle was spotted with Pharrell Williams. Various media outlets have shared many photos of these two celebrities; however, the most attention has been caught by the stunning visuals of the K-pop artist at Paris Fashion Week.

Her fans are amazed by her new look at the event. They praise her visuals and say she is a fashion icon and looks like an angel.

Fans are mesmerized by the new look of Aespa's Giselle for the Loewe FW24 at Paris Fashion Week

Being one of the K-pop group Aespa members, Giselle has gained huge popularity internationally. She is the main rapper of the group. The K-pop is famous among her fans because of her captivating personality, rapping talent, and visuals. She is also known as this generation's 'IT Girl' and has won fans' hearts many times with her trending looks and fashion styles.

Aespa's Giselle is also the global brand ambassador for Givenchy, Chopard, and Loewe. Fans reacted positively to the news and loved her brand visuals. Her appearance at the Loewe FW24 show at Paris Fashion Week has grabbed the audience's attention recently. People are impressed by her effortlessly funny and sweet attitude at the event and her stunning visuals.

At the event, Aespa's Giselle was wearing a black leather dress, and a texture-less jacket from the Loewe FW24 collection with a big bow. The dress's loose shape and short length brought attention to her long legs. She accessorized her outfit with a teal handbag and black leather boots. Her hair was done simply with front bangs and wavy lengths.

Aespa, Loewe, and many media outlets have shared photos of the K-pop idol from the event via social media platforms like X and Instagram. People are saying that she looks like a fashion icon princess. Here are some X posts that have many more praising comments like this.

All about the Loewe FW24 collection at Paris Fashion Week

The LOEWE Fall/Winter 2024 collection showcases redesigned silhouettes that highlight the brand's core on art and creativity. The inspiration behind the collection is a fusion of artistry, innovation, and subversion.

Designer Jonathan Anderson draws inspiration from contemporary consciousness and bold prints. It includes embroidered trousers, leather coats, floral maxi dresses, redesigned silhouettes, bold prints, and avant-garde nature. To get a detailed look, visit the official website of the brand.