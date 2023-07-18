Antioch Illinois: Carnival accident involving 10-year-old prompts shut down of rides

According to the authorities, the Taste of Antioch carnival in the far north suburb of Antioch, near the Wisconsin border, was shut down on Sunday, July 16, 2023. This happened around 2:40 pm, after a 10-year-old boy was tossed from a ride called the Moby Dick. According to the village officials, the child was flung from the ride while it was in motion due to improper fastening.

The 10-year-old sustained injuries and was immediately taken to the nearby Advocate General hospital in Park Ridge. He was in serious condition on Sunday evening, but his health has gradually improved.

The boy's name remains unknown as of now.

The recent tragic incident at the Taste of Antioch carnival left bystanders shocked and traumatized

The Taste of Antioch carnival is currently closed (Image via Associated press)

The tragic incident occurred on the last day of Antioch's summer food and entertainment carnival. Speaking about it, Antioch Police Department Commander of Operations, Charles Smith, stated:

"The carnival was packed, and so a lot of people experienced seeing it. It's a traumatic event for our community. Our detectives are on-scene, they’re working in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Labor. The Department of Labor is responsible for the regulatory actions of carnival rides”.

As the injured kid was taken to the hospital, Mayor Scott Gartner issued an order to close all the rides of the carnival. According to Gartner:

“The safety of what happens here is first and foremost on our minds. I can’t imagine as a parent myself what they’re going through and if there’s anything we can do as a community to help those that witnessed this, we will do that. Not only for the, you know, respect to the family that went through this, but also for the safety of the rest of the residents to make sure there weren't other rights that could potentially be an issue. The public safety for something like this is first and foremost."

Erin Maloney and her son were waiting in queue for the ride when the tragic fall occurred. She reported that they were standing in front of the ride, looking at it, when she turned around to hear a woman screaming. Then her son pointed to the injured child, who was laying on the ground, motionless.

A witness, who was on the ride with the kid, reported that his harness was not properly fixed. He stated that it was moving up over his head, so he tried to hold it as firmly as possible, but every time he went up, it moved. Furthermore, he also stated that whenever he felt like he was about to fall out of the ride, he would tighten the harness in order to prevent anything bad from happening.

Even though authorities think that this might have happened because of a faulty harness, the Antioch Police Department, and the Antioch Fire Department are currently conducting an official inquiry with the Illinois Department of Labour, which is in charge of ensuring the safety of the rides.