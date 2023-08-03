Baskin-Robbins Game Night flavor ice cream: Ingredients, availability, deals, and all you need to know

Founded in Glendale, California and popular for producing unique flavors of ice creams and cakes, Baskin-Robbins is once again making headlines with the introduction of its new items.

The company recently announced the Game Night Ice Cream as the August 2023 Flavor of the Month. On Tuesday, August 1, the company stated in a press release that this brand-new ice cream will be available throughout the month.

Speaking about the new item, Hannah Suits, the company's Director of Brand Marketing, stated:

"We're also taking things to the next level with Game Night by featuring Mars M&M® MINIS chocolate candies to bring the perfect balance of sweet and salty in a scoop full of everyone's favorite game night snacks."

Baskin-Robbins is here with the new Game Night ice cream flavor

The company produces enticing items like the Game Night Ice Cream (Image via Getty Images / Baskin-Robbins)

Baskin-Robbins is back with another exciting offer and exciting flavor of ice creams, called "The Game Night Ice Cream."

It is made with a scoop of salted caramel ice cream, which is then combined with colorful M&M's Minis chocolate candies, flavored clusters, crispy buttered popcorn, and a sweet yet savory caramel pretzel-flavored swirl.

The brand is also offering its customers a $2 discount on the Flavor of the Month if they order online and enter the promo code "GAMENIGHT." However, the brand hasn't announced whether this item is presented for a one-time offer or a permanent addition, hence no one knows its end date.

Additionally, to bring this flavor to life, the franchise will hold its own Game Night on Friday, August 4, from 12 to 10 pm PST at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Apart from ice cream, Baskin-Robbins is also introducing a Confetti Crazy Cake

According to the same press release, the company has also introduced an all-new layer of cake, called the Confetti Crazy Cake. This item will include a new Confetti Cake Layer. It can further be added to any custom made ice cream cake that customers can purchase in-store or online.

This new Confetti Crazy Cake will feature a layer of the Confetti Cake, which is layered on top of the customer's choice of ice cream flavor, icing, dark dipping chocolate, and rainbow sprinkles. Hannah Suits also said that:

"Baskin-Robbins is all about bringing people together to celebrate yay-worthy moments and our August lineup is the ultimate embodiment of that Classic cake layers paired with guests' favorite ice cream flavors is what makes a Baskin-Robbins ice cream cake so special, and we're thrilled to sprinkle in an all-new cake option with the Confetti Cake Layer.”

More about the franchise

It is a popular ice cream brand (Image via Getty Images)

Baskin-Robbins is an Amaerican chain of restaurants, whose specialities are ice creams and cakes. Launched in 1945, the company was established on a single concept that ice cream should be a daily delight, with a different flavor to try every day. That's why the founders created 31 different flavors.

The top five most popular ice cream flavors produced by the company are Chocolate, Pralines 'n Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Vanilla, and Chocolate Chip. Furthermore, most of their items are vegetarian, with the exception of Rocky Road.