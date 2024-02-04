BLACKPINK Rose wins the internet as she poses for Sulwhasoo: “Always look like an angel”

On January 11, 2024, Sulwhasoo shared the new pictorials of the new The Ultimate S Collection featuring BLACKPINK Rose as the face of the campaign. From January 11 to January 17, 2024, the luxury Korean skincare brand shared various photos and short clips of Rose posing with the new products from the collection.

On January 31, 2024, the K-pop idol also shared a short campaign clip via her official Instagram handle.

Over the past year, BLACKPINK Rose has gained huge support and appreciation for being the face of Sulwhasoo. Her new visuals for Sulwhasoo's The Ultimate S Collection campaign also received positive responses. Fans were impressed by her visuals and called her "an angel."

People are amazed by Rose's new visuals for The Ultimate S Collection campaign (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

Fans love the new visuals of BLACKPINK Rose for Sulwhasoo's The Ultimate S Collection

Since 2022, BLACKPINK Rose has been the brand ambassador of the luxury skincare brand Sulwhasoo. The skincare brand selected her as the ambassador for its #SulwhasooRebloom campaign, which aimed to reintroduce the brand's identity and featured Rose as a brand storyteller.

Since then, BLACKPINK Rose has been the face of many products of the brand, and both the brand and the K-pop idol have received wide support from their fans. Back in September 2023, when the brand launched The Ultimate S Collection, Rose also attended the Sulwhasoo x APMA Art and Heritage Night event in celebration of the occasion. The brand captioned:

"See every moment of Sulwhasoo Global Ambassador @roses_are_rosie who honored ‘Art and Heritage Night’ celebrating the launch of The Ultimate S Cream with her attendance."

After that, January 2024 was the first time this year that BLACKPINK Rose made a virtual appearance for the brand. Fans were very excited about her coming back. The Instagram comment section was filled with comments like "we miss you" along with comments praising her visuals. Here are some of the comments:

Fans miss Rose (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

People praise Rose's visuals (Image via Instagram/@roses_are_rosie)

Fans are mesmerized by the new looks of Rose (Image via Instagram/@sulwhasoo.official)

What is the new The Ultimate S Collection by Sulwhasoo?

Sulwhasoo's The Ultimate S Collection is a new anti-aging skincare line and its key ingredient is ginseng berry. It is a new-generation anti-aging solution for all skin types and the products from this collection incorporate a high concentration of syringaresinol, a potent anti-aging element.

The collection is designed to improve skin elasticity, texture, and smoothness. Here are the three main products from the collection:

The Ultimate S Serum - $240 (30ml) and $360 (50ml)

The Ultimate S Cream - $250 (30ml) and $450 (60ml)

The Ultimate S Eye Cream - $270 (20ml)

All these products are currently available via the official website of Sulwhasoo.