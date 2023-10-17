BLACKPINK's Jennie’s latest look for W magazine pictorial wins the internet: “Serving as always”

W Korea has recently shared the latest pictures of BLACKPINK's Jennie for their magazine's Vol. 11, "Focus and Attention." The volume includes film photos and portraits of Jennie that show the world around her. She has been featured in multiple W magazine issues, which has provided Jennie with a platform to showcase her style and creativity.

Expand Tweet

The W Vol. 11, "Focus and Attention," will represent the "Queens of Dance," in which BLACKPINK's Jennie is also included. In the cover image, the idol is wearing a stunning black dress with loose hair and a casual hairstyle that compliments her overall outfit.

Fan reaction (Image via @wkorea/Instagram)

After witnessing these new photos of her, fans are stunned by her beauty.

Fans swoon at BLACKPINK's Jennie’s latest look for W magazine

Vol. 11, "Focus and Attention" of W Korea is inspired by many events that took place in this month. W met Seventeen's Dokyeom, Stray Kids' Felix, and IVE's An Yujin. The 28th Busan International Film Festival took place in Busan this month, and the city was buzzing with energy and activity as a result. The fashion editorial, which was shot all throughout the city, is full of fascinating photographs that were taken in Busan, both in the past and the present.

In addition, actor Jun Jongseo will be included in a special project that will be directed by Lee Chunghyeon, who helmed the Netflix movie Ballerina. Moreover, there is an exciting picture with the eight Street Woman Fighter 2 leaders.

When it comes to the BLACKPINK's Jennie, W Korea stated,

"The theme of Vol. 11, "Focus and Attention," continues through to the cover adorned by BLACKPINK's Jennie. Jennie, a lover of film cameras, selected special moments from her film photos for the cover shoot. Her film photos and portraits, displayed side by side on the pages, vividly showcase the world surrounding Jennie right now."

In the cover photo, BLACKPINK's Jennie is wearing a piece from the Chanel Resort 2024 collection. She looks stunning in the cover image of W magazine, and the fans' comments from various social media posts are evidence of that.

According to the fans, BLACKPINK's Jennie's fashion style, pose, and every other aspect are perfectly matched for the photoshoot. They are saying that she is the definition of an icon and the true face of Chanel. To witness some of the positive comments for Jennie, here are some comments from the official Instagram post by W Korea.

Fan comments (Image via @wkorea/Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via @wkorea/Instagram)

In November 2020, Jennie was also the cover model for W Korea's November issue, which had the theme of "Dream a Little Dream." In July 2022, Jennie was also the cover model for W Korea's July issue, which had the concept of "A pop-up store full of Jennie's inspiration."

Jennie ruled the internet this time with her looks for W Vol. 11, "Focus and Attention". This magazine is available for pre-order at the online bookstore.