Blackpink's Jennie's look for the Jacquemus 'GUIRLANDE' campaign wins the internet: "The cutest human being"

Jacquemus recently launched their 'GUIRLANDE' 2023 Holiday Collection featuring the famous K-pop idol Jennie Kim. On November 6, 2023, the French luxury fashion brand officially launched its 2023 Holiday Collection. On December 8, 2023, they shared a video featuring the idol and later posted several pictures of the artist from the 'GUIRLANDE' 2023 Holiday Campaign on December 12.

The pictures of the famous K-pop artist sent fans into a frenzy as they couldn't get enough of the new visuals. Netizens flooded social media platforms with praise for the star and hailed her as the "cutest human being."

Fan's comment (Image via Instagram/@wolfiekimberlly)

"THE GLOBAL FASHION ICON": Netizens mesmerized by Jennie's holiday look for Jacquemus' 'GUIRLANDE' campaign

Jennie Kim, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, has gained significant popularity in the world of entertainment and the fashion industry as well. She is considered a fashion icon and is known for her unique style, which combines streetwear with skirts and heels.

Her recent work with Jacquemus for the 'GUIRLANDE' campaign won the internet. She posed for the French luxury fashion brand's 2023 Holiday Collection, which features festive twists on the brand's signature silhouettes.

The color palette includes sparkling silver and gold, as well as red, pine green, and white details throughout. The collection offers ready-to-wear garments and accessories made from luxurious fabrics such as satin taffeta, glitzy lurex, and cozy sweaters.

The K-pop idol was seen wearing various pieces from the collection in the recent pictorials and the most special part of the campaign was that it also featured dogs.

Fans were excited about this collaboration between the K-pop idol and the luxury fashion house and took to the comments section of @Jacquemus' Instagram post to express their thoughts about the same. They called the idol a global fashion icon and stated that she was the perfect match for this campaign.

The K-pop idol recently launched her new solo song You & Me, which is currently available on Spotify and YouTube. On December 12, 2023, Daniel Caesar performed in Seoul, partnering with Jennie Kim, as she helped the Canadian R&B singer by being his translator. Short behind-the-scenes clips of the K-pop artist and Caesar from the concert soon surfaced online, delighting fans across the globe.