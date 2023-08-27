Blackpink's Jisoo's look for latest Dunst '23FW campaign wins the internet: "Supermodel"

Blackpink's Jisoo, a famous K-pop singer and rapper, who was announced as the brand ambassador for Dunst in March 2023, recently featured in a campaign video for the company. The campaign was titled Dunst' 23FW Campaign with JISOO The Timeless Icon - Part 1 and it featured the idol showcasing the brand's classic fall and winter collection.

The company shared the campaign video featuring Blackpink's Jisoo on August 22, 2023, and introduced fans to its newly released winter collection. Dunst's new line featured a fusion of traditional and contemporary fashion and the idol was seen striking poses in leather jackets, dresses, track pants, and much more.

The K-pop singer's effortless look garnered positive reactions online and netizens hailed her as a "supermodel."

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@dunst_official)

"Indeed a timeless icon" - Blackpink's Jisoo's look for Dunst '23FW campaign receives love from fans

The first teaser of this campaign featuring Blackpink's Jisoo took fans by surprise and sent them into a frenzy. She was seen wearing a simple black blazer with gold buttons, which she paired with blue jeans. She was also seen posing in a grey blazer, a white hoodie, dresses, and more.

Netizens loved that her looks for the brand were in keeping with her personal fashion sense and took to social media platforms to react to the viral clip. Several netizens took to the comments section of @dunst_official's Instagram post to hail the idol's look in the Dunst' 23FW campaign. They called her a "timeless icon" and stated that she was the "most beautiful woman in the world."

Fan reacts to new campaign (Image via Instagram/@ dunst_official)

Fans react to new campaign (Image via Instagram/@dunst_official)

Fan reacts to new campaign (Image via Instagram/@dunst_official)

Fan reacts to new campaign (Image via Instagram/@dunst_official)

Fan reacts to new campaign (Image via Instagram/@dunst_official)

Fan reacts to new campaign (Image via Instagram/@dunst_official)

Fan reacts to new campaign (Image via Instagram/@dunst_official)

Fan reacts to new campaign (Image via Instagram/@dunst_official)

The company launched a separate page on its website called 'Jisoo,' through which users can get their hands on the outfits worn by the idol.

Dunst is a well-known South Korean fashion house that usually designs ready-to-wear apparel. The brand is known for its designer shirts, blouses, dresses, skirts, and other accessories. Dunst incorporates today's street-style fashion with classic styles of the 19th century.

The brand recently turned heads after it joined hands with Blackpink's Jisoo. The artist rose to fame after she joined the girl band in August 2016. This came after she trained with YG Entertainment for five years.