Bob Evans Ranch BBQ Beef menu: Line-up, price, and all you need to know

On August 16, 2023, Bob Evans Restaurants put out a press release confirming the launch of three new menu items. They are the Rancher BBQ Beef Dinner, the Rancher BBQ Beef Burger, and the Rancher BBQ Beef Mac & Cheese.

These are prepared using farm-fresh beef that has been grilled, and ranch-dressed. The brand will offer these menu items for lunch and dinner.

Customers can now purchase these items from the brand's dine-in, carryout, or delivery. The individual prices of these items start at $12.59. However, the cost of the menu for takeaway or delivery could be more than the dine-in. There could be additional charges for delivery as well as service charges, and other taxes.

Additionally, the company hasn't decided if these menu items are a temporary addition or are here to stay.

These three new menu items are appealing (Image via Bob Evans)

With the launch of its brand-new Ranch BBQ Beef range, the franchise provides a combination of farm fresh, sweet, and smokey ingredients. Each of these items is appealing and flavorful.

Bob Holtcamp, President and Chief Marketing Officer of the brand, said in the same press release:

"Our new Rancher BBQ Beef is a combination of craveable, farm fresh and sweet and smoky ingredients – all put together to create a new delicious dinner experience. By expanding our dinner menu with the new Rancher BBQ Beef options, we're able to give guests another way to enjoy something they may not expect to see from us."

He added:

"We're excited for everyone to stop by their favorite Bob Evans locations, try these dishes and build new memories with their families and ours."

These three new menu items are made with barbecued beef, a sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, and ranch dressing. The details are as follows:

Rancher BBQ Beef Dinner - This item is a BBQ lover's dream. This dish features tasty barbecued beef piled over crispy baby potatoes, bacon, cheddar, and ranch dressing. It is then drizzled with sweet and smoky BBQ sauce. Additionally, it comes with crunchy onion rings. Moreover, it is suitable for both lunch and dinner.

Rancher BBQ Beef Burger - This one is a savoury blend of barbecued beef, American cheese, crunchy onion rings, and ranch dressing. It is then served on a toasted brioche bun and with chips and deli pickles.

Rancher BBQ Beef Mac & Cheese - This menu item is an all-in-one deep-dish bowl made of creamy mac and cheese, cheddar cheese, and ranch dressing. It also includes tender slow-cooked BBQ beef and crispy bacon.

More details about Bob Evans Restaurants

The brand is famous for its chicken items (Image via Getty Images)

Bob Evans Restaurants, based in Rio Grande, Ohio, was launched in 1948. It is a family-style restaurant company with its founding and main office in Columbus, Ohio. According to its official website, it currently owns and runs close to 440 restaurants in 18 states.

The goal of the company is to provide its customers with farm-fresh meals every day. Guests have enjoyed renowned farm-fresh meals like the hand-carved, slow-roasted turkey dinner and the Farmer's Choice Breakfast, which is served with just-cracked eggs.

The restaurant is well known for selling items like Hearty Beef Vegetable Soup, Double Meat Farmer's Breakfast, Fork-Tender Pot Roast, and Chicken-N-Noodles.