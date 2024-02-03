“Breathtaking”: Fans react to Armani Acqua Di Gio perfume ambassador Aaron Taylor’s campaign

Earlier this week, the luxury Italian fashion house Armani officially announced Aaron Taylor Johnson as the new ambassador of Acqua Di Gio perfume. It is Armani's fragrance line for men and offers a variety of options, including Eau de Toilette and Eau de Parfum.

Armani introduced Aaron Taylor Johnson as the new face, featuring a new version of their classic Eau de Toilette Acqua Di Gio with new packaging. The luxury brand has shared new photos and clips of the English actor playing with the renewed product.

Fans are thrilled to see him as Acqua Di Gio's new face, and his campaign visuals swayed everyone away.

Fans are mesmerized by Aaron Taylor's look for the Armani Acqua Di Gio perfume campaign (Image via @armanibeauty/Instagram)

Fans awestruck by Aaron Taylor Johnson's new visuals in Armani campaign for Eau de Toilette Acqua Di Gio

Starting his career at the age of six, Aaron Taylor Johnson has successfully started to capture the attention of a wide audience in England since 2008 with his works like Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging. He is currently one of the top-rated English actors and is worldwide known for his roles in Anna Karenina, Nowhere Boy, Nocturnal Animals, and many others.

In 2023, the actor became the brand ambassador for luxury fashion brand Calvin Klein. And now he has officially joined Armani as the new face of Acqua Di Gio perfume. While introducing the English actor, Giorgio Armani said,

"ACQUA DI GIÒ embodies a way of understanding masculinity that is at once free, sensitive, and adventurous. These are all characteristics that Aaron expresses with his presence and physicality. It was this balance of mind and body that convinced me that he was the right person to represent the fragrance. Aaron has an intensity and beauty that is both self-aware and emblematic of today."

In the new photos, the British actor is wearing a simple white shirt and a black trouser, accompanied by medium-length hair and a full-grown mustache and beard. Aaron Taylor's look in the campaign is very simple yet elegant and charismatic.

His new look impressed his fans, especially his physique. According to the fans, Armani has chosen the perfect new face for their Eau de Toilette Acqua Di Gio.

The new Eau de Toilette Acqua Di Gio bottle has a sleek and contemporary design. It showcases Giorgio Armani's signature frosted and transparent glass with a sophisticated gradient effect. It also includes a seamless refill system, which contributes to the brand's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Calabrian bergamot, neroli, and green tangerine are the opening notes. Scents of jasmine, rock rose, rosemary, sweet persimmon, and warm Indonesian patchouli combine with light, aquatic undertones to create a mystical aura.

The product is currently available for purchase via the official Armani website for $110.