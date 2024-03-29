"Breathtaking": Fans swoon over Choi Woo-shik’s look for the latest magazine pictorial

Our Beloved Summer actor Choi Woo-shik became the talk of the town recently with his latest pictorial for Ami Paris. Choi Woo-shik has been associated with Ami Paris since October 2022. He was made the global ambassador for South Korea and Asia. Ami Paris collaborated with Choi Woo-shik to launch their Spring Summer 2024 collection on March 28, 2024.

Woo-shik was seen wearing tailored suits from the French fashion house for the shoot. He was seen wearing multiple colors, such as black, beige, and white, for the pictorials. He wore striped double-breasted jackets, large trousers, and anatomical toe derbies. He was seen wearing a wet hair look and applying dewy makeup for the photoshoot.

Fans thought he looked "handsome" and "amazing" in the outfits circulated by them on social media platforms. Many fans showered positive compliments on his looks for Ami Paris across all platforms. One particular fan commented on a platform, saying he looked "breathtaking."

Fan reaction on Woo-shik's image (Image via Instagram/@amiparis)

More details about Choi Woo-shik’s look for Ami Paris

Choi Woo-shik was seen wearing the latest collection Spring Summer 2024 from Ami Paris in his latest shoot with the brand. He wore multiple outfits from the collection and looked "handsome," according to his fans on social media platforms.

For the first picture, he wore a black and white striped double-breasted jacket. He paired it with large black trousers and a black vest. He styled his hair in a wet gel look to complement its summer vibes.

He wore a long beige coat paired with a blue-striped shirt and a denim pant for another picture. He looked handsome in the fresh colors of the summer for this look. For the third picture, he wore a sage green jacket paired with beige large trousers and a beige vest. He styled his looks with anatomical toe derbies as his footwear choice for the outfits.

He went with a dewy and radiant foundation base to look glowy for the SS24 shoot. He added a light pink lip tint to add a dash of color to his lips. His entire look for the brand's new collection gave off summery and soothing vibes.

In other news, Woo-shik appeared for Esquire Korea in December 2023 for their January 2024 issue. He looked like a godfather as quoted by his fans on social media platforms. Esquire Korea covers various topics such as beauty, health, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle.