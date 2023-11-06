BTS Jimin’s latest Instagram post for Elle x Tiffany & Co. wins the internet: “So perfect”

On November 4, 2023, BTS Jimin shared eight new Instagram photos for Elle Korea, featuring Tiffany & Co. jewelry. In the photos, the K-pop star can be seen wearing three different outfits with a newly launched collection from the American luxury jewelry brand.

On March 2, 2023, Jimin officially joined Tiffany & Co. as a global brand ambassador. The Executive Vice President of the luxury jewelry brand, Alexandre Arnault, stated on the official site at the time:

"We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest House ambassador. He embodies the energy, style and sense of modernity that epitomizes Tiffany and Co. We are proud and incredibly excited to unveil our future campaigns with him launching later this spring."

Since then, the Set Me Free singer has sported Tiffany & Co. jewelry for many events, including a cover for Vogue Korea.

The recent Elle Korea cover also sent fans into a frenzy.

Fans are elated with the new look of BTS Jimin for Elle

In the first pictures from the from Elle Korea photoshoot, BTS Jimin is seen in blue jeans, paired with white and blue full-sleeve T-shirts. The look is accessorized with the newest Tiffany & Co. Hardware collection.

In other pictures, he is seen sporting a beautiful woolen white full-sleeve top with black pants, accompanied by the Tiffany & Co. Lock collection.

Needless to say, the K-pop idol had fans swooning with the latest images:

BTS Jimin's interview with Elle Korea

During the interview for the November Elle Korea issue, Jimin mentioned that this process has made him realize his shyness and the need for further growth as a person.

When he was asked about his current work status, he said that he is always working on something new and experimenting with music. he added that currently, he is working on his music more steadily, as he wants to challenge himself more and try various music genres.

Jimin also shared his birthday experience from last month. He stated that ARMY has made his birthday so special that he didn't need to do anything else for himself.

As a singer and as a performer, he said that he understood the fact that the love and respect from his fans are what makes him a good artist and worth all the fame and success.

A new documentary about BTS Jimin, titled Jimin’s Production Diary, is also expected to arrive soon. This documentary will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the BTS member's solo career. The official teaser of the upcoming documentary is available on YouTube and it will officially be released on October 23, 2023, via Weverse.