BTS V’s latest magazine pictorial for Pop wins the internet: “OH GOD HOW WE GONNA SURVIVE THIS”

BTS V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, was recently seen on the cover story of POP Magazine's Fall Winter 2023 edition. For the story, the K-pop superstar was seen wearing selected pieces from Celine by Hedi Slimane.

The sets were designed with the help of Sati Leonne Faulks and produced by Farago Projects. BTS V's hair stylist and makeup artists were Choi Mujin and Ahn Sunghee.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@thepopmag)

BTS V's latest magazine pictorial for Pop ultimately took the internet by storm. Fans were excited and amazed to see their idol serving the look well, by wearing a leather jacket with crystal embeds from Celine.

Pop Magazine shared this look by BTS V's on September 1, 2023.

"King of K-Pop": BTS V's look for Pop Magazine campaign pictorial receives loads of love from fans

Kim Tae-hyung, who has just started his solo career, is setting new standards for his competitors.

Kim is known as the most fashionable man in Asia. For this Pop magazine pictorial look, the BTS star was also seen rocking a half-cut glitter shirt that enchanted fans who did not stop themselves from looking at him with love and admiration.

Not only this, the idol took netizens by storm with his iconic bangs look.

Tae-hyung's Love Me Again was launched on August 9, 2023. The Pop Magazine pictorial covers BTS V's 30-page portfolio, which also saw him wearing black and hot red leather jackets, with London-inspired punk eye makeup.

As the photos went viral, several fans took to @thepopmag Instagram page to comment on the pictures to express their excitement and admiration toward the pop singer.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@thepopmag)

He officially announced his debut solo album recently, titled Layover. The album's first song was released, and the rest five are yet to be released by September 8, 2023.

For the album, Tae-hyung has decided to collaborate with NewJeans creative director Hee Jin Min, who will oversee the entire process from music choreography to design and promotion.

Tae-hyung's recent pictorial collaboration with Pop Magazine's Fall Winter edition of 2023 turned out to be a super hit in K-pop and fashion. Kim Tae-hyung wore the outfits styled on him by Celine effortlessly, leaving his fans in awe and anticipation.

Pop magazine was first established in 2000 as a British fashion magazine by Ashley Heath and editor Katie Grand.