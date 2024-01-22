Burt’s Bees' Hidden Valley Ranch Dippers Lip Balms: Where to Buy, Price, and Everything to Know

Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch came together for a one-of-a-kind collaboration recently as they introduced 'Hidden Valley Ranch® Dippers Lip Balms.' Infused with the flavors of craveable wings, the lip balms featured the classic flavors of the fan-favorite ranch, and come in four varieties, including - Hidden Valley (Original), Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery, and Fresh Carrot.

Right in time for the upcoming Super Bowl game, the newly introduced Ranch lip balms were available nationwide for a limited time starting January 17. Packed in themed boxes, the limited-edition lip balms were available for purchase on the brand's website - https://www.burtsbees.com/landing/ranchbalm/ - for over $11.99,

Highly sought after by both Burt’s Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch fans, the collectible cosmetics sold out in less than 24 hours. While they may no longer be available for purchase through the brand's website, they seem to have made their way to eBay. 1balms can grab them from the reselling website at starting prices of over $20.50.

The Hidden Valley Ranch Lip Balms were priced at over $11.99 (Image via Burt’s Bees)

The two brands announced the launch of the lip balms through a press release on January 17, with CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch, quoting:

"We are officially in wing eating season, which feels right at home for Hidden Valley Ranch. As we inch closer to the biggest wing consumption day of the year, we are looking forward to teaming up with Burt's Bees for this never-been-done-before collab - and our first foray into the beauty category!"

Burt’s Bees' Hidden Valley Ranch Dippers Lip Balms is available for purchase on eBay

What started as an April Fool's joke back in 2022 became reality recently as Burt’s Bees introduced its first ranch-flavored lip balms in collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch. While they may not be edible, the new 'Hidden Valley Ranch® Dippers Lip Balms' feature a similar flavor profile and aroma to the four classic Hidden Valley condiments - Hidden Valley (Original), Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Celery, and Fresh Carrot.

Intended to be used on chappy or dry lips, the new lips balms are made by fusing the brand's 'all-day lip hydration' and ranch flavors that fans adore. Produced in limited numbers, the lip balms were exclusively available through the cosmetic brand's website. While several fans were excited to get their hands on the craveable cosmetic, many were left disappointed after the lip balms sold out in less than 24 hours of the January 17 launch.

The Hidden Balley Ranch Lip Balms sold out in less than 24 hours of the launch (Image via Burt’s Bees)

Similar to most of the limited edition items and collectibles these days, the Hidden Valley lip balms soon started appearing on eBay. Starting at over $20.50, the limited-edition lip balms have been listed on eBay for as much as $250. While the pricing may seem absurd and unfair, there seems to be no other way to get your hands on the ranch-flavored lip balms as of now.

It is not confirmed if Burt’s Bees has any plans to restock the Hidden Valley Ranch Lip Balms. While fans have been flooding the brand's social media pages with requests for the same, the brand has yet to revert.