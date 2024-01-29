Cha Eun-woo's look for the latest Chaumet Valentine's Day campaign wins the internet: "I'm speechless, he's so gorgeous"

Chaumet, the French luxury jewelry house, has introduced a Valentine's Day Collection and featured Cha Eun-woo as the face of the collection's campaign. The luxury jewelry and the Korean actor have shared the pictures from the campaign via their Instagram handle. In the photos, Eun-woo is posing with another model, wearing Valentine's Day Collection jewelry pieces.

Fans are excited to see Cha Eun-woo for the Chaumet jewelry campaign. Various fan pages and media outlets have circulated the new pictorial on social media platforms. The Korean actor has already gained massive fame due to his visuals, and now the new photos have become a sensation for netizens. As the pictures went viral, people said that Eun-woo looked gorgeous in the latest photos.

People are liking the new photos of the Korean actor for Chaumet Valentine's Day campaign (Image via @eunwo.o_c/Instagram)

Fans are obsessed with Cha Eun-woo's look for the latest Chaumet Valentine's Day campaign

The Astro Boy as well as a Korean actor, Cha Eun-woo, has achieved immense success in both the entertainment and fashion industry. His singing talents, acting skills, and visuals have gained him a huge international fan base who support Eun-woo with their kind and supportive comments and messages on social media platforms.

Just like that, for the new Chaumet Valentine's Day campaign, fans are obsessed with the new look of the Korean actor. Cha Eun-woo is wearing black and white outfits in the pictorial, accompanied by jewelry pieces from the new collection. After witnessing the photos people are going crazy over him, calling him perfect and pretty.

Here are some X posts and Instagram comments where fans praise his looks.

People are amazed by Eun-woo's new visuals for the Chaumet Valentine's Day campaign (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the new photos, Cha Eun-woo is wearing a white furry vest outfit, and another outfit is a white shirt with a black jacket. With these classic outfits, the Korean actor is also sporting various jewelry pieces from the Chaumet Valentine's Day Collection. Here are some of the jewelry pieces Eun-woo is wearing in the pictorial:

Bee My Love Pendant - $3,250

Liens Evidence Pendant - $3,700

Bee My Love Bracelet - $12,300

Liens Evidence Ring - $3,950

The Korean actor will hold his first solo concert, Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator, on February 17, 2024, at Jamsil Indoor Stadium.In the concert, he will perform songs from his first-ever solo album, which will be released on February 15, 2024. He will also stop for his tour in Singapore on April 13, 2024.

In addition, fans will also get to see his new upcoming K-drama Wonderful World, premiering on March 1, 2024. It will be available on Disney+ in selected regions and Prime Video.