Cha Eun-woo's look for The North Face's latest campaign wins the internet: "He's a gentleman"

The North Face recently featured one of the top K-pop idols, Cha Eun-woo, in their new Nuptse line-up. The brand's new line consists of a collection of jackets and parkas originally released in 1996, which are now making a comeback. The line features relaxed-fit designs with 100% recycled insulation, water-repellent properties, and parka-length designs for extra coverage.

The North Face Korea shared the official campaign video featuring Eun-woo sporting the new Water Shield Nuptse Jacket on their Instagram handle. The short clip of Cha Eun-woo won the hearts of the fans, who hailed him for being "professional" and said that he looked like a "gentleman."

"Best ambassador in the world": Netizens amazed by Cha Eun-woo's new Nuptse Jacket campaign video for The North Face

Cha Eun-woo is one of the most popular figures in the Korean entertainment industry. With his exceptional skills and stunning visuals, he has gained fame both in national and international markets. Eun-woo started his career as an actor in 2014 and later rose to fame by officially debuting as a member of the boy group ASTRO in 2006.

Eun-woo is known for his talents as both, a singer and actor. His international fanbase is mainly due to his work as a Korean actor. Some of his top work includes his roles in Gangnam Beauty, True Beauty, Sweet Revenge, and more. He is also one of the most beloved and popular members of ASTRO.

In addition to all this success in the entertainment industry, Cha Eun-woo has also made a place for himself in the world of fashion. In 2021, Cha became an international ambassador for Penshoppe. He has also represented Noona Holdak Chicken, O'Neill, and Burberry. Eun-woo attended Dior's Summer 2024 Men's Collection fashion event in Paris and has also been featured in many high-end fashion magazines.

His recent work with The North Face Korea has created a lot of buzz among his fans. In the photo and video shared by The North Face Korea, Eun-woo was seen wearing the newly launched M'S 1996 Water Shield Nuptse Jacket (available for purchase at The North Face Korea). Fans especially liked the campaign video and hailed him as the best ambassador in the world as they took to the comments section of @thenorthface_kr's Instagram post.

Fans react to the video (Image via Instagram)

Eun-woo is set to appear in the upcoming project Wonderful World, which will be a Korean revenge drama. It is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2024 and will star Kim Nam-joo, Cha Eun-woo, Kim Kang-woo, John Wu, and Im Se Mi.

Eun-woo was most recently seen in A Good Day to Be a Dog, which is available to watch on Rakuten Viki.