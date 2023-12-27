Chungha’s look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: “Our stunning queen” 

In the January 2024 issue, Allure Korea will feature the famous Korean singer Chungha. On December 27, 2023, Allure shared an Instagram post with new photos of the artist from the upcoming issue. The magazine brand said:

"Chungha, who returned as a shining presence, posed in front of the camera. Are you curious about the time of Chungha who took a year's break? "Now I know how to burn healthily" along with the words and a comeback warning."

In the photos shared by Allure, the K-pop artist is wearing outfits from different high-end fashion brands. After witnessing her new pictorials for the magazine, fans are calling her queen and supporting her comeback after a long time.

Chungha’s fan is calling her queen as she poses for Allure (Image via @allurekorea/Instagram)

Netizens are amazed by the new visuals of Chungha for Allure Korea

Chungha is a popular South Korean pop singer, dancer, and choreographer. She was a member of the now-disbanded group I.O.I from 2016 to 2017. After that, the Korean artist has been working solo with the extended play Hands on Me in 2017. She has since gained recognition for her versatile talent and unique musical style.

Allure Korea recently featured the artist in their New Year's issue, which contained several new pictorials of her as well as an exclusive interview.

In the interview, the Korean singer was excited about the upcoming year and how she was getting ready to welcome 2024. She is planning to be more interactive with her fans for better progress.

"I wanted to condense and fill in the one year of being away from my fans. I thought the ability to react and communicate in real time, accurate pronunciation, and the ability to progress would be helpful in the future," she said in the interview.

While the interview was fascinating, the photoshoot was also fairly successful, based on the comments of fans on social media. The Korean artist was wearing a furry tiger-printed coat with a Ferragamo pump heel in the first photo, which was posted on Allure Korea's official website.

In the second photo, she was wearing a black see-through dress and a studded jacket from Moschino. In the third, the artist was wearing a golden off-shoulder dress from Dolce & Gabbana with a fur aviator hat. For the fourth, she opted for a black long coat from We11done, accompanied by sheer black stockings. And in the last photo, Chungha was wearing a long see-through top and skirt from Ferragamo.

According to her fans, she is looking stunning, amazing, gorgeous, and fabulous in different outfits. Here are some of the fan's comments from Allure Korea's Instagram page.

Fans are complementing her new magazine pictorials (Image via Sportskeeda)

Netizens congratulate the Korean artist for her new project (Image via Sportskeeda)

Chungha's last solo release was her 2022 album, Bare & Rare. In March 2023, she left her agency, MNH Entertainment, and signed with Jay Park's label, More Vision. Her planned second release, Bare & Rare Pt. 2, has been put on hold.