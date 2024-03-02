Davika Hoorne's Gucci Beauty campaign wins the internet: "Exemplification of beauty"

Thai actress Davika Hoorne, who has been roped in as a Gucci Beauty ambassador since October 2023, recently made headlines with her latest Gucci Beauty campaign. With a massive following of over 18 million on Instagram, Davika Hoorne is one of the most popular faces of the Thai TV and movie industry.

Fans of the Thai actress were quick to praise her look for the latest campaign and took to the comments section of her Instagram post to compliment her look for the campaign:

Fans praise Davika's latest Gucci Beauty campaign (Image via Instagram/ @davikah)

After Alia Bhatt was made Gucci’s first Indian brand ambassador, Davika Hoorne was roped in as Gucci’s first-ever Thai ambassador.

Fans swoon over Davika Hoorne's latest Gucci Beauty campaign

Recently Davika Hoorne attended Sabato De Sarno’s Fall Winter 2024 women’s fashion show in Milan, for which she sported a minimal yet chic makeup look. With a subtle matte base, Davika's makeup look comprised voluminous lashes, a thin eyeliner on the lids and a pastel shimmer eyeshadow with a sheer pink shade for the lips and a subtle tone of blush on the cheekbones.

Her face-framing bangs complemented her chic look for the fashion show. Keeping the styling edgy and simple, Davika wore a black bralette top, paired with black leather shorts and a navy green jacket on top. She tied her hair to ensure the focus stayed on her accessories and makeup.

Sharing what she used for her makeup look, Davika shared an Instagram video showcasing the exact Gucci Beauty products that she used for her chic makeup look.

The Thai actress used the GUCCI BLUSH DE BEAUTÉ ($50) on her cheekbones. The blush is Gucci Beauty's first powder blush formulation, infused with emollients and smooth powder pigments to deliver an intense wash of colour. It also comprises shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and black rose oil that offers a second-skin feel on application.

For her lip shade, Davika opted for the GLOSS À LÈVRES LIP GLOSS ($42) in the shade 117 Joslyn Clair, which is a transparent shade. She is seen applying the gloss on top of her lipstick to add shine to the lips.

Davika is seen spritzing the GUCCI FLORA GORGEOUS MAGNOLIA perfume ($168) at the end of the video. This is a sweet, fruity fragrance with notes of Magnolia essence, Patchouli, and Jasmine sambac, in addition to other ingredients.

Fans of the Thai actress were elated to see her chic yet subtle styling for the fashion show and praised her look through the Instagram comments section, using phrases like:

Fans praise Davika's latest Gucci Beauty campaign (Image via Instagram/ @davikah)

Fans praise Davika's latest Gucci Beauty campaign (Image via Instagram/ @davikah)

Fans praise Davika's latest Gucci Beauty campaign (Image via Instagram/ @davikah)

Fans praise Davika's latest Gucci Beauty campaign (Image via Instagram/ @davikah)

Read More: ESTÉE LAUDER launches limited edition lipstick collection with Sabyasachi: Where to get, shades and other details explored

At the Gucci Fall/Winter 2024 fashion show, Davika Hoorne was seen posing with NewJeans singer Hanni and Chinese actor and singer Xiao Zhan. Multiple fashion and beauty portals covered the Thai actress' look for the fashion show, which earned praise from her global fanbase.