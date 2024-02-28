Doyoung's look for the Dolce & Gabbana FW24 event wins the internet: "Looking like a dream"

On February 24, 2024, K-pop idol, Doyoung attended the Dolce & Gabbana FW24 event at Milan Fashion Week and fans went into a frenzy over the visuals of the star. Vogue Korea has conducted an official shoot of the singer at the event which includes glimpses of him from before and after the event.

On February 2, 2024, Vogue shared five photos and two reels of the K-pop idol via its official Instagram handle and fans reacted to them quite positively. The artist has also shared some of his moments from the Dolce & Gabbana FW24 event via his Instagram handle. Netizens are stunned by his new looks and showered him with compliments.

People are mesmerized by the new visuals of the K-pop star at the recent Dolce & Gabbana FW24 event (Image via @voguekorea/Instagram)

Fans are stunned by the new visuals of Doyoung at the Dolce & Gabbana FW24 event

Kim Dong-young, popularly known as Doyoung, is a budding K-pop idol who started his career in 2016 as a member of NCT. In this short period, he has gained success and fame in the Korean entertainment industry. He is known for his singing skills as well as his acting skills. The artist has also acted in K-dramas like Midnight Cafe – The Curious Stalker.

Being a global brand ambassador of the Italian luxury fashion house, Doyoung attended the Dolce & Gabbana FW24 event. At the event, the singer wore a stylish outfit that embodied the essence of the collection. His ensemble embraced a tailoring approach with structured volumes and creative layering techniques. He opted for a net T-shirt with a sparkling coat and simple trousers, all in black.

For his second look, Doyoung wore a simple shirt and sparkling trousers styled with a cinch belt. This ensemble was also in complete black. His all-black outfits won the hearts of his fans. Social media platforms are flooded with enthusiastic comments and praise for Doyoung's visuals. Here are some of the reactions of his fans on X:

All about the Dolce & Gabbana FW24 collection

The Dolce & Gabbana Fall Winter 2024 collection showcased a blend of traditionally masculine garments with the delicate sensuality of lingerie, creating a unique fusion of styles. The collection included Spencer jackets, tuxedos, tight coats, luscious satin blouses, and organza flowers on evening shoes. All the pieces from the collection have a touch of contemporary art in traditional clothing.

The main color palate of the collection was black, with a few suits in white, camel, and gray, along with standout furs made from fluffy shearling. The collection was all about elegance and pure craftsmanship. A detailed look at the collection is currently available on the official page of the fashion brand.