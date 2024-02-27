Dua Lipa x YSL campaign wins the internet: “This is EVERYTHING"

The Dua Lipa x YSL campaign named the British pop star as the global ambassador for the YSL Beauty cosmetics category.

Dua Lipa has been the face of YSL Libre perfume since 2019. The latest campaign features her revealing the luxury beauty brand's new lip collection - YSL Loveshine Wet Shine - on February 26, 2024. The campaign marked the launch of the new formulation and trendy colors of the cult favorite YSL Loveshine lipsticks, with its pictorials. Dua Lipa was seen in a full black ensemble in the pictures.

As soon as images from the campaign were made public, fans could not help swooning over the same.

Fan reaction on Dua Lipa x YSL campaign (Image via Instagram/@dualipa)

The new addition to this collection is the YSL Loveshine Wet Shine Lipstick which is set to be launched online on March 15, 2024, and in YSL Beauty stores by the end of March.

Fans can't get enough of the Dua Lipa x YSL campaign photoshoot

Fans were in awe of Dua Lipa's luxurious all-black look for the Dua Lipa x YSL campaign, and flooded the comments section of the post with praises.

In the pictures, Dua Lipa opted for a black leather jacket, with a sheer black netted body suit underneath. She wore a black brassiere to add an element of elegance to the entire look. This was paired with a black mini skirt and sheer black netted stockings.

For another look, she went with a black brassiere along with loose-fitted black trousers.

She styled her look with simple and elegant golden bangles and small hoops that complemented her all-black ensemble.

For her makeup, Dua Lipa went with a dewy and radiant foundation base, with tones of dark and light brown eyeshadow to create a light smokey eye effect. She sculpted her eyebrows and added a touch of voluminous mascara to enhance her eyelashes, adding definition and depth to her eyes.

Since the Dua Lipa x YSL campaign aesthetic depicted luxury and elegance in sync with the launch of the new lip collection - YSL Loveshine Wet Shine collection, the singer applied the new YSL Beauty lip color to add shine and keep her lips hydrated.

For her hair, she went with a back-brushed wet hair look.

Overall, her ensemble for the campaign was highly appreciated by her fans on social media platforms.

In other news, No Lies singer Dua Lipa's mesmerizing look at the BAFTAs 2024 was appreciated by fans. She attended the red carpet event in a floor-length, one-shoulder red gown with a one-sided cape. Her deep, warm red hair paired beautifully with the gown, styled by minimal silver jewelry for her red carpet look.