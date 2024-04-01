"Enchanting": Fans swoon over Sydney Sweeney's look for the latest magazine pictorial

Sydney Sweeney has become the talk of the town as she recently posed for Who What Wear magazine. She appeared in the magazine to promote her new film Immaculate, on March 29, 2024. For the magazine photoshoot, she sported looks in different wigs for the pictures. Immaculate, her first venture into the horror genre, released worldwide on March 22, 2024.

The photoshoot took place at the Paramour Estate in Los Angeles. Sydney Sweeney was seen wearing blonde, red and brunette wigs. She also wore bright and whimsical dresses, along with dramatic makeup, for the photoshoot. The pictures were shot by Ambera Saly.

Many fans showered positive compliments across social media platforms appreciating her looks for the magazine. One particular fan said that she looked:

More details about Sydney Sweeney's look

The concept of Sydney Sweeney's Who What Wear magazine photoshoot was dived into whimsical and weird looks, since it was meant to promote her latest movie, Immaculate.

Sydney Sweeney wore several outfits and dramatic makeup looks. For one of her looks, she went with Margot Robbie's checkered pink suit look from Barbie. She added a whimsical touch to the look with a puffed-up blonde wig and dramatic eye makeup.

She went for a full golden eyeshadow look covering her entire eyelid. She added voluminous eyelashes to make the eyes and a huge teardrop to add some intense drama to the look.

For her next look, she wore a pumpkin-style orange checkered velvet dress. This look was inspired by Marilyn Monroe. She wore her hair in the same way and went with a bold brown and golden smokey eye with voluminous lashes. She wore bright pink lipstick to make them pop out.

Another picture showed her wearing a black deep v-neck with long elbow length gloves. She went with a dark vibe like Morticia from The Addams Family. She wore a silver and black smokey eye shadow to give a vamp look with flowy, straight black hair to recreate the a witchy look.

The fourth look showed her in a cherry red wig. She looked whimsical in a netted turtleneck dress with an eye morphed onto her tongue. She went with pearl eye stickers to highlight the corners of her eyes.

Her whimsical shoot was inspired by her upcoming role in Immaculate. She plays Cecilia, a young American nun. Her character in the movie suffers a near-death experience and always feels that she had to repay God or have a bigger purpose in life.

In other news, Sydney Sweeney recently appeared on the cover image of Harper's Bazaar. Fans quoted that she looked "gorgeous" and "iconic" in the visuals. She is also known for her roles in Euphoria and Anyone but You.