Enhypen's look for the latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Y’all are so stunning"

On February 16, 2024, Esquire Korea shared an Instagram post with new images of Enhypen, and fans love the latest looks. The pictorials are for the official cover of the magazine brand's March issue, where the brand features one of the most well-known K-pop groups, Enhypen.

The Instagram post shared by Esquire Korea incorporates a total of eight photos. The first is a group photo; the rest are individual photos of members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki. The K-pop group has also shared the first look of the March's cover via their official Instagram handle.

Fans are impressed with the new look of Enhypen for Esquire Korea's March cover (Image via Instagram/@esquire.korea)

Engenes (the group's fandom) are thrilled to see the new visuals. They have flooded social media platforms like Instagram and X with appreciative comments for the K-pop group.

Engenes are obsessed with the new visuals of Enhypen boys for Esquire Korea

Starting their journey in 2020, Enhypen has quickly gained success and popularity for their unique name, talents, and skills as singers and great performers. They have a huge global fanbase known as Engene. The group's seven members, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki, are known for their unique personalities and visuals.

A unique factor about the group is that the members don't have designated roles, as they aim to be all-rounders. And as the all-rounders, they are also quite popular for their fashion choices. Now, in 2024, they have been featured in the March issue of Esquire Korea, sporting all-Prada outfits. Esquire captioned,

"Has it already been a year and a half? Shining brighter than before, ENHYPEN stood in front of the camera wearing Prada for the cover of the March issue of Esquire. Words like “dreams,” “future,” “passion,” and “growth” come to mind when seeing them running faster and more energetically than ever."

Being the faces of the luxury fashion brand, all group members are wearing pieces from the new Prada SS24 Collection for the Esquire Korea March issue. The collection is bold and delicate, and it perfectly suits the members. They are wearing lightweight dresses in floaty fabrics, formal silhouettes, a mix of weathered and patched-together leather, and panné velvet.

Their look for the magazine cover instantly became a hit among fans. They love the new visuals and their overall photoshoot. Here are some X posts where fans compliment the members for their visuals.

With the announcement of new dates for Fate Plus performances in the United States, Enhypen has announced that they will extend their World Tour in 2024. At the same time, tickets for the World Tour 2024 will be available for purchase soon. However, the dates have yet to be announced.

K-pop lovers who could not attend the previous performance will now have the opportunity to experience the K-pop group's performance with a revised setlist.