"Face card never declines": Fans swoon over Wi Hajun's look for latest magazine pictorial

Wi Hajun burst into the limelight after starring in the widely acclaimed Squid Game series. The 32-year-old Korean actor was named GQ Korea's Men of the Year in 2022 and has become one of the illustrious magazine's favorite faces as he has yet again been featured in the April Issue of the magazine.

Wi Hajun is among the other Korean celebrities including SEO Juhyun, Lee Mu sung, Seulgi, and Jung Woo Sung, who will grace the April issue of GQ Korea.

Expand Tweet

Hajun's visuals were shared by POP Base on X and fans were quick to express appreciation for the captivating visuals of the photo shoot. Netizens said his face card never declines while others expressed their excitement to see him on Squid Game 2.

Fans express appreciation for Hajun's magazine pictorial (Image via X/Pop Base)

Fans express appreciation for Hajun's magazine pictorial (Image via X/Pop Base)

Fans express appreciation for Hajun's magazine pictorial (Image via X/Pop Base)

More details on Wi Hajun's look for magazine pictorial

GQ Korea magazine pictorial features the Squid Game actor in Theory Spring Summer 2024 attire in an office setting. The shoot, appropriately titled "Alone in the Theory office," sees Wi Hajun in a black jacket atop a white shirt on grey pants. The patent leather brogues complement the outfit.

His short hair, styled by Park Ha at Blow, framed his face and he rocked a dewy look peculiar to Korean stars.

GQ Korea described the visuals as follows:

"A clumpy office with a quiet blackout flowing. Modern silhouette of Wi Ha Joon Chou is captured wearing a SS24 collection. The new season of Chunk features neat lines and details."

In the second slide, Hajun can be seen wearing a black shirt on black dress pants. The third slide featured the Korean celebrity in a stylish grey two-piece, a jacket on slacks, atop a white Tee shirt. He also paired this look with black brogues.

In another visual, Hajun sported black blazers on black shorts atop a blue Tee shirt and a pair of brogues. The pair of glasses added a nerdy charm to the outfit.

Lastly, the Korean actor exuded a mafia aesthetic in a black trench coat atop a white shirt, tie, and black slacks. For this look, his hair was slicked back to accentuate the sophisticated look.

The photo shoot was done by Long Shot, the styling by Kim Jung-mi while Hajun's makeup was done by Blow.

Wi Hajun is set to grace the screens alongside Jung Reo Won in a new romance movie titled Midnight Romance in Hagwon, formerly titled Graduation.