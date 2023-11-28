Fans appreciate Aespa Karina’s look for the Crush on Krush campaign: “THE PRETTIEST MODEL” 

W Korea shared a few visuals of Aespa Karina from her new campaign for Kloud Krush beer, named 'Crush on Krush.' The brand has also shared pictures and reels from the campaign featuring Karina on their official Instagram account. These went viral quite fast, and fans are loving them.

Kloud Krush beer is a new beer from Lotte Chilsung, which is a South Korean beverage brand. And Karina has been chosen as the official face of the product. According to the fans of the K-pop idol, she is the prettiest model for the Korean beer brand so far.

Fans are happy to see Aespa Karina as the face of the Crush on Krush campaign

Yu Ji-min, professionally known as Karina, is a multitalented member of Aespa and is known for her visuals and stage performance skills. As the oldest member and leader of the group, Karina plays a significant role in its popularity, with others praising her as an attentive and generous member of the group.

On November 21, 2023, Lotte Chilsung launched Kloud Krush beer, which was their first new beer product in about three years. Krush products from Lotte Chilsung are very popular beverages among Koreans due to their quality and taste. Their latest Crush on Krush campaign is also getting high attention.

Karina being the face of the campaign is an addition to that popularity. It is her first solo brand endorsement. Fans are saying that Aespa Karina is the face of the 4th generation, the 4th gen 'IT' girl. As per the comments on the social media platforms, Karina's beauty is the definition of the next level as she is very pretty.

Here are some of the comments from the official Instagram post by W Korea and Krush Beer, where fans are complementing Karina for her visuals and are happy with her new designation.

The new Krush Beer endorsed by Aespa Karina is available for purchase via Lotte Chilsung's official website.

Here is a message from W Korea while promoting Crush on Krush campaign:

"Excessive drinking causes strokes, memory damage, or Alzheimer's. Drinking during pregnancy increases the risk of birthing diarrhea."

Please drink responsibly, and for any alcohol related issue, always seek out professional help.