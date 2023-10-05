Fans appreciate BLACKPINK Jennie’s look for the Hera Glow Lasting Foundation campaign: “Her beauty is ethereal”

BLACKPINK Jennie's campaign for the Hera Glow Lasting Foundation was made public on October 4, 2023. For the same, the singer wore a stripe white dress, with the photoshoot taking place on a beach site, showcasing a summer vibe. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK Jennie's fans swooned over her look for the Hera Glow Lasting Foundation campaign and showed their love and affection for the singer.

BLACKPINK Jennie became Hera Beauty's brand ambassador in 2019. Jennie represented their new foundation shade, following the company motto #GLOWFLOWSINYOU. The foundation comes infused with 78% floral extract that benefits the skincare routine.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@herabeauty_official)

The HERA X Jennie campaign ad, captured by the brand, highlights the idol's glowing skin and overall beauty. Several netizens took to the comments section of the campaign pictorial of Hera Beauty to hail her new look, as one Instagram user wrote, "Her beauty is ethereal."

BLACKPINK Jennie’s look for the latest campaign for the Hera Glow Lasting Foundation wins fans heart

BLACKPINK Jennie's look for the foundation endorsement took place recently, and she looked stunning with her minimal makeup. The Hera Beauty campaign photoshoot took the internet by storm as the K-pop singer gave innocent child vibes throughout the entire campaign. The singer opted for nude makeup with glossy and plump lip balm and light eyeshadow makeup. The singer wore nude beige nail paint in the video photoshoot.

BLACKPINK Jennie's ad reel showcased her sitting and the wind breeze floating her natural dark hair fabulously, making her look ethereal. Her glowing skin also grabbed the attention of netizens. For the photo shoot, the singer was seen wearing a minimal pink blusher on her cheeks, which gave her a natural, dewy glow.

The foundation represented by Jennie comes infused with sun protection, containing SPF 22 PA++. From this, it is clearly stated that she applied the foundation for the event to present her skin flawlessly. She paired her white outfit with some silver hoop earrings that matched her dress. Several netizens took to the comments section of the @herabeauty_official Instagram post to express their love and admiration for the singer's campaign picture.

Jennie's captivating look for the Hera Glow Lasting Foundation campaign, featuring her in a striking white dress and a natural, radiant makeup look, left her devoted fans swooning. As the newest brand ambassador for Hera Beauty, she perfectly staged the photoshoot, highlighting her glowing skin and overall beauty. Netizens showered her with praise and won the hearts of loyal fans and beauty enthusiasts alike.