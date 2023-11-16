Fans appreciate Blackpink Jennie’s look for the latest Tamburins ‘The Day of Sorceress’ perfume campaign: “Every day more in love with this woman” 

Blackpink Jennie recently appeared in Tamburin's new fragrance campaign, where she looked gorgeous in their 'The Day of Sorceress' perfume campaign. The social campaign aims to show that the perfume can transform a typical day into a magical one, with visuals showcasing Jennie clutching onto a petite egg-shaped perfume bottle.

For the promotional campaign, Blackpink Jennie was seen wearing a white and pink outfit, where she transformed from the plain Jane White look to a pink sorceress flying around the sky and getting hold of the egg-shaped Tamburin perfume.

Netizens gushed over her latest campaign with Tamburins; an X user said:

"Every day more in love with this woman."

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@jennierubyjane)

Fans express love and excitement for Blackpink Jennie's latest Tamburins campaign.

The popular K-pop star's overall appearance looked beautiful and dreamy as she flaunted two outfits that depicted a storyline for the campaign.

The perfume commercial revolves around Blackpink Jennie, a white-clad girl who wishes to transform, and one day she encounters a pink sorceress who grants her wish with just one fragrance of the new 'A Day of Sorceress' perfume.

Blackpink Jennie is seen wearing a short pink dress with a cape and high-block heels as a sorceress in the campaign. For her makeup, she uses sparkly star stickers to highlight her eyes, along with a shiny eyeshadow.

She went with a soft dewy base for the pink look that added a beautiful glow to the high points of her face, pairing it with sparkly cheek makeup for a dreamy look.

She also chose a glossy, light lip hue that offered a little color and sparkle to her lips without being too intense. Along with that, she went with bangs and straight hair that framed her face beautifully, adding definition to her overall look.

Blackpink Jennie is seen wearing an all-white short tennis skirt with a full-sleeved white blouse and sneakers with straight hair. For her makeup, she has a natural, matte base for her face, making her look as natural and smiley as possible. She went with a soft pink matte, a thin eyeliner, and a light coat of mascara to showcase a simple look.

Fans swooned over Blackpink Jennie's stunning visuals, especially loving her dreamy, pink sorceress look and calling her a "fairy." Many went on to note that she looked like a "queen" in Tamburin's latest campaign, with an Instagram user exclaiming that the singer looked "lovely."

In other news, BLACKPINK's Jennie took to Weverse to share a heartfelt letter with her fans. Within the message, she dropped subtle hints about an exciting project on the horizon. Fans, upon discovering the letter, were overjoyed to catch a glimpse of the singer's heartfelt message and eagerly anticipated the forthcoming project she hinted at.