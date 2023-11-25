Fans appreciate EXO's Sehun's look for latest magazine pictorial: "Pretty and aesthetic"

In a recent feature for SENSE magazine, EXO's Sehun took center stage, capturing the hearts of fans with his impeccable style and enchanting winter aesthetic. In the cover picture for the magazine's latest issue, Sehun was seen in a striking ensemble that seamlessly blended elegance with fantasy.

Sehun's fashion-forward choices took center stage, as he showcased an alluring winter aesthetic that resonated with fans. Draped in a bold red shawl and a stylish black overcoat, the EXO member exuded a magnetic charm that perfectly embodied the essence of winter.

As the long-awaited pictorial finally made its way online, fans' excitement reached its peak. They expressed their admiration for EXO's Sehun as they took to the comments section of SENSE's Instagram post to praise his look.

Fan's reaction (Image via Instagram/@_angel__94_)

"THE MOST HANDSOME MAN": Fans awestruck by EXO's Sehun's winter fantasy look

EXO's member left fans swooning over his enchanting appearance as he effortlessly stole the show in his recent pictorial. The pictorial set the stage for a long-awaited collaboration, and fans couldn't be more appreciative of the idol's look.

Draped in a vibrant red shawl and wearing a sophisticated black overcoat, the star held an umbrella and radiated a winter fantasy vibe. The latest pictorial was also a celebration of the anticipation shared by all those who had patiently awaited this collaboration and fans' expectations were met as the EXO member graced the pages of SENSE.

His hairstyle added to the charismatic allure of the shoot, as it was expertly parted down the middle. The simplicity of his style highlighted his features, giving him a boyish charm that fans loved. His choice of makeup, a matte base coupled with a matte lip balm, enhanced his overall look.

Fans couldn't help but express their admiration for his captivating appearance and flooded social media with praise for the artist's fashion sense and the winter-themed concept. The simplicity of his look, coupled with the attention to detail in his styling, showcased his ability to embody the essence of the season.

Fans react (Image via Instagram)

Fans react (Image via Instagram)

Fans react (Image via Instagram)

Fans react (Image via Instagram)

As the winter collaboration unfolds as scheduled, the K-pop star stands as the epitome of style and grace, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of fans who patiently waited for this moment. His image on the cover of SENSE not only highlights his individuality but also serves as a collective celebration for his fanbase.

In other news, on October 17, 2023, EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol became the talk of the town as speculations of their departure from SM Entertainment went viral online. Reports from SBS fueled the rumors, suggesting that the duo was set to leave SM and embark on solo careers with other agencies.

However, SM Entertainment shared a statement with SPOTV News and Herald Pop, refuting these reports. They confirmed that the contract between the idols and the company was still intact and that "EXO’s activities will continue with SM."