Fans appreciate Go Youn-jung’s look for her latest magazine pictorial: “The most beautiful woman"

Go Youn-jung is a South Korean actress signed under MAA. She made her debut in the K-drama, He Is Psychometric, in 2019. The actress is known for her versatile roles, especially in Alchemy of Souls and Moving. In her latest project, Go Youn-jung was seen posing for a pictorial with Elle magazine for the Chanel brand.

The actress/model has been appointed as a brand ambassador for the Korean haircare brand, Ryo. Other than that, she has also worked with other brands like Pen Shoppe and Dior.

For the latest Elle cover, the actress/model posed in Chanel clothes and accessories, leaving fans swooning.

One of the fans @4goyounjung commented "The most beautiful woman" (Image via @goyounjung / Instagram)

Fans left floored by Go Youn-jung's look in the latest magazine pictorial for Elle x Chanel

For the photoshoot, the actress was seen in a checkered skirt top set. In another photo, she sported a black mini-dress.

Besides accessorizing exclusively with Chanel pieces, Youn-jung kept the look bold and fearless with her smokey eye makeup. She also sharply shaped her eyebrows with thick eyeliner and long lashes, completing the look with a natural foundation base, light blush, and light pink on the lips.

Fans used adjectives like "Beautiful," "Gorgeous," and more to compliment Go Youn-jung's look.

Fans swoon over Youn-jung's look in the latest magazine pictorial for Elle x Chanel (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans appreciate Youn-jung’s look in the latest magazine pictorial for Elle, wearing Chanel (Image via Sportskeeda)

The photoshoot quickly garnered the attention of fans and went viral with over 3000 comments and 7 lakh likes.

Currently, the actress is working for a brand-new K-drama, Death's Game, where she has been cast alongside some of Korea's biggest stars, including Seo In-guk, Park So-dam, Sung Hoon, Lee Jae-wook, and more.