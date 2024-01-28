Fans appreciate ITZY's look for latest magazine pictorial: "My stunning girls"

ITZY recently made headlines when the group featured on Elle Korea's "ELLE D Edition" digital project. The magazine shared an exclusive interview with the four members of the group and shared a pictorial on social media, which sent fans into a frenzy. Translated to English, they captioned the post:

"The new cover star of Elle's digital project D Edition is ITZY. The way ITZY runs is very simple. Just believe and love yourself. Meet another strong and intense heart that Yeji, Chaeyoung, Ryujin, and Yoona brought out in BORN TO BE in ELLE D EDITION."

MIDZYs (the group's fandom's name) were excited to see their favorite K-pop idols on the Elle digital cover and reacted to the pictorial on Instagram as they called the girls "stunning."

MIDZYs appreciate the new visuals of the group for Elle Korea (Image via Instagram/@ellekorea)

MIDZYs praise ITZY's new looks for Elle D Edition digital project

Debuted in 2019, ITZY is now one of the top girl K-pop groups in the industry. The group has gained a huge fanbase due to their skills, talents, and visuals. The members have also gained popularity among their national and international fans for their unique sense of style.

The K-pop group has worked with many high-end brands and recently collaborated with Elle. For Elle's D Edition digital cover, the members donned several stunning outfits from different luxury fashion brands.

Yeji was seen wearing a dress, which she paired with a cap and boots. Yuna opted for denim pants and a tube top, which she wore with sneakers. Ryujin was seen posing in denim pants, a crop top, and silver sandals. Chaeryeong, on the other hand, sported a sweatshirt, which she paired with a skirt and black platform heels.

Fans took to the comments section of Elle Korea's post and reacted to Yeji, Yuna, Ryujin, and Chaeryeong's looks for the latest pictorial as they called them queens.

ITZY members' outfits for ELLE D Edition digital cover

Yeji:

Tube top dress from Dolce & Gabbana

Long boots from Christian Louboutin

Ball cap from We11done

Black crop top and miniskirt from Blumarine

Star motif earrings from Golden Goose

Silver rings from Chrome Hearts

White Nike sneakers

Yuna:

A studded jacket from Blumarine

Tube top and denim pants from Versace

Nike sneakers

A blouson from Celine

Silver bracelet from Acne Studios

Leopard boots from Gianvito Rossi

Ryujin:

Crop top from Alexanderwang

Pink denim top and pants from Blumarine

Ribbon motif earrings from Acne Studios

Silver sandals from Gianvito Rossi

Denim vest from Celine

Drop earrings from Golden Goose

Sunglasses from Gentle Monster

Denim vest and midi skirt from Courrèges

Studded ankle boots from Christian Louboutin

Leopard scarf from Celine

Chaeryeong:

Oversized sweatshirt from Acne Studios

Lace skirt from Sea New York

Black platform from Gianvito Rossi

White top from We11done

Crown motif necklace from Vivienne Westwood

Long necklace from Chrome Hearts

Pearl ring from Versace

ITZY's second world tour, Born to Be, will begin on February 24, 2024. The tour will include 27 cities and 18 countries.