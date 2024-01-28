Fans appreciate ITZY's look for latest magazine pictorial: "My stunning girls"

ITZY recently made headlines when the group featured on Elle Korea's "ELLE D Edition" digital project. The magazine shared an exclusive interview with the four members of the group and shared a pictorial on social media, which sent fans into a frenzy. Translated to English, they captioned the post:
"The new cover star of Elle's digital project D Edition is ITZY. The way ITZY runs is very simple. Just believe and love yourself. Meet another strong and intense heart that Yeji, Chaeyoung, Ryujin, and Yoona brought out in BORN TO BE in ELLE D EDITION."
MIDZYs (the group's fandom's name) were excited to see their favorite K-pop idols on the Elle digital cover and reacted to the pictorial on Instagram as they called the girls "stunning."
MIDZYs praise ITZY's new looks for Elle D Edition digital project
Debuted in 2019, ITZY is now one of the top girl K-pop groups in the industry. The group has gained a huge fanbase due to their skills, talents, and visuals. The members have also gained popularity among their national and international fans for their unique sense of style.
The K-pop group has worked with many high-end brands and recently collaborated with Elle. For Elle's D Edition digital cover, the members donned several stunning outfits from different luxury fashion brands.
Yeji was seen wearing a dress, which she paired with a cap and boots. Yuna opted for denim pants and a tube top, which she wore with sneakers. Ryujin was seen posing in denim pants, a crop top, and silver sandals. Chaeryeong, on the other hand, sported a sweatshirt, which she paired with a skirt and black platform heels.
Fans took to the comments section of Elle Korea's post and reacted to Yeji, Yuna, Ryujin, and Chaeryeong's looks for the latest pictorial as they called them queens.
ITZY members' outfits for ELLE D Edition digital cover
Yeji:
- Tube top dress from Dolce & Gabbana
- Long boots from Christian Louboutin
- Ball cap from We11done
- Black crop top and miniskirt from Blumarine
- Star motif earrings from Golden Goose
- Silver rings from Chrome Hearts
- White Nike sneakers
Yuna:
- A studded jacket from Blumarine
- Tube top and denim pants from Versace
- Nike sneakers
- A blouson from Celine
- Silver bracelet from Acne Studios
- Leopard boots from Gianvito Rossi
Ryujin:
- Crop top from Alexanderwang
- Pink denim top and pants from Blumarine
- Ribbon motif earrings from Acne Studios
- Silver sandals from Gianvito Rossi
- Denim vest from Celine
- Drop earrings from Golden Goose
- Sunglasses from Gentle Monster
- Denim vest and midi skirt from Courrèges
- Studded ankle boots from Christian Louboutin
- Leopard scarf from Celine
Chaeryeong:
- Oversized sweatshirt from Acne Studios
- Lace skirt from Sea New York
- Black platform from Gianvito Rossi
- White top from We11done
- Crown motif necklace from Vivienne Westwood
- Long necklace from Chrome Hearts
- Pearl ring from Versace
ITZY's second world tour, Born to Be, will begin on February 24, 2024. The tour will include 27 cities and 18 countries.