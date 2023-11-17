Fans appreciate IVE Wonyoung’s look for the SJSJ Fall Winter 2023 collection campaign: “She’s unbelievably pretty” 

IVE Wonyoung recently appeared in the clothing brand SJSJ's new Fall Winter 2023 collection campaign, where she looked 'unbelievably pretty.' She exuded undeniable beauty in her ballet core ensemble, showcasing Wonyoung's grace and poise with unparalleled elegance.

For the promotional campaign, IVE Wonyoung was seen wearing sweats, ballerina dresses, and sweaters, where she played the role of a ballerina perfectly in an aesthetic dance studio.

Netizens gushed over her latest campaign with SJSJ; an X user said:

"She’s unbelievably pretty"

Fan Reaction (Image via Instagram/@sjsjofficial)

Fans shower love and excitement on IVE Wonyoung's latest SJSJ campaign.

The K-pop singer's overall appearance looked beautiful and pretty as she flaunted outfits from the SJSJ Fall Winter 2023 collection campaign.

The commercial features IVE Wonyoung, a ballerina rehearsing in a dance studio with other dancers while wearing SJSJ Fall Winter 2023 Collection cardigans teamed with sweats, leg warmers, ballet skirts, and pointe shoes.

IVE Wonyoung is dressed in a pink sweater, a white skirt, white leg warmers, and white pointe shoes. She styled her hair down and in sweats to give a glimpse of an off-duty ballerina. For her makeup, she kept it natural with a matte base for her face, making her look natural and all ready-to take a dance class. She wore a soft pink matte, a thin eyeliner, and a light coat of mascara.

IVE Wonyoung is seen wearing a black tweed jacket with a low-hanging bun, which shows an after-ballet look. Opting for a makeup style that accentuates her natural beauty, she chose a matte foundation for a fresh and radiant appearance, complemented by a gentle touch of soft pink matte lips, subtle eyeliner, and a light coat of mascara, achieving an effortlessly simple and cheerful look.

For another visual, she is wearing a grey cardigan, a black skirt, and black and white leg warmers, along with grey pointe shoes. She wore her hair down and opted for a natural makeup look with a matte foundation, giving her a fresh and ready-for-anything vibe, perfect for a dance class. Her choice of soft pink matte, subtle eyeliner, and a light coat of mascara added a touch of simplicity and elegance to her overall appearance.

Fan Reactions (Image via Instagram/@sjsjofficial)

Fans swooned over IVE Wonyoung's stunning visuals, especially loving her ballerina looks in the campaign and calling her "beautiful." Many went on to note that she looked "so pretty" in SJSJ's latest campaign, with an Instagram user exclaiming that the singer looked "perfect."

In other news, IVE's Jang Wonyoung, also known as Wonyoung, captivated viewers in the cover photos of W Korea's most recent digital issue. The star wore expensive jewelry from the renowned French brand FRED, for whom she is a brand ambassador in Korea, in these breathtaking photographs, oozing confidence via her calm and confident poses.