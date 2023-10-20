Fans appreciate Krystal Jung’s look for latest magazine pictorial: "Queen of Aesthetic"

Vogue Korea has unleashed the latest pictorial of Krystal Jung x Lancôme Korea collaboration for the new product launch, a foundation named 'NEW Big Idol Care and Glow.' Vogue Korea has posted the new looks of Krystal posing with the new Lancôme foundation via their official Instagram handle.

Krystal has been associated with Lancôme since April 2023. She attended a Lancôme Meet & Greet Event in Singapore for the launch of Lancôme Idôle Eau de Parfum on April 21, 2023. She was also featured in Lancôme Clarifique Pro-Solution campaign for W Korea magazine in April 2023.

The K-pop idol turned actress Krystal has been featured in the launch of Lancôme foundation 'NEW Big Idol Care and Glow.' In the pictures, fans can see her posing with the new foundation, wearing white and a simple hairstyle.

After witnessing her new look, netizens are overflowing social media with their compliments.

Fans are amazed by the new look of Krystal Jung for Vogue Korea and Lancôme Korea

Krystal Jung, also known as Jung Soo-Jung, is a Korean-American singer, actress, and model. She has many talents, and with dramas like The Heirs (2013), Krystal has become an icon in K-pop. Krystal debuted in 2009 as a member of the South Korean girl group f(x) and has further participated in SM Entertainment's project group SM the Ballad. Krystal has often been called the OG K-pop "It Girl."

Krystal has been recognized for her beauty, fashion sense, and acting skills, winning various fashion awards and modeling for brands like Uniqlo. Her new photoshoot with Vogue Korea for Lancôme foundation 'NEW Big Idol Care and Glow' has won the internet. People continuously compliment her beauty and fresh look, saying, "Queen of Aesthetic."

Details on the newly launched Lancôme foundation 'NEW Big Idol Care and Glow'

Lancôme has recently launched a new foundation called Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Foundation, a serum foundation designed to give the skin a healthy glow. An 82% glow-boosting skincare serum boosts the foundation and is available in 30 shades.

Some of the key features of this product are:

24-hour healthy glow serum foundation with buildable medium coverage

Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin

Long-lasting

It has a natural glowy and dewy finish

Incorporates SPF 27

It contains mandelic acid to smooth and refine the skin, and 30% rose balm extract

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care and Glow Foundation are currently available for purchase directly via the the brand's official website for $57.

You can check out Krystal Jung's latest K-drama project, Crazy Love, released in 2022. It is available for streaming on Disney+.