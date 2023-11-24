Fans appreciate Lee Se-young and Bae In-hyuk as they pose together in the latest magazine pictorial: “So cute together”

Lee Se-young and Bae In-hyuk were featured in Elle Korea magazine to promote their next Korean drama, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract. Elle Korea has shared the pictorials of the upcoming romantic drama couple via their official website and Instagram handle. After the photoshoot, the magazine brand also conducted an interview with Se-young and In-hyuk.

In the magazine pictorials, Lee Se-young and Bae In-hyuk represent the romantic chemistry between Park Yeon-woo and Kang Tae-ha, the characters they will play, respectively, in their upcoming drama.

Both Korean artists have a wide fan base, and their fans are quite happy to see them together working like this. According to their fans, they look cute together.

Fans are loving the new looks of Lee Se-young and Bae In-hyuk for Elle Korea

Lee Se-young is a South Korean actress who started her career as a child actress in 1997 and is best known for her roles in "Dae Jang Geum," "When I Turned Nine," "Lovely Rivals," and "The Wonder Years." "A Korean Odyssey," "The Crowned Clown," and "Doctor John" are some of her internationally popular dramas.

On the other hand, Bae In-hyuk is relatively new in the industry. He has gained recognition for his roles in various television dramas, including "Cheer Up," "At a Distance, Spring Is Green," and "My Roommate Is a Gumiho." Bae In-hyuk's upcoming drama with Se-young, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, is one of the highly anticipated Korean romantic dramas of 2023.

For the promotion of this drama, these two Korean artists have done a photoshoot with Elle Korea, along with an exclusive interview. In the photos, the upcoming romantic drama couple is wearing various outfits that elevate their on-screen chemistry.

Lee Se-young is wearing a white and black dress and a dreamy, earthy-toned dress with floral work. Bae In-hyuk is wearing a white shirt accompanied by a creamy long coat, black shorts, and a black shirt. According to the fans, they won 2023 as the best couple.

Lee Se-young and Bae In-hyuk's interview with Elle Korea

During their interview with Elle Korea, Lee Se-young and Bae In-hyuk mostly talked about their upcoming drama, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, as well as how both of them have enjoyed their partnership in this project. They have mentioned that both of them have inspired each other during their work.

“Bae In-hyuk is always in good condition. There is a lot of energy on set and I feel mentally strong. He has a sweet and loving personality,” Se-young Lee said to Elle Korea

On the other hand, Bae In-hyuk said:

“I really wanted to work with Lee Se-young. She has been acting since she was young, so she is someone I have a lot to learn from. At times she was like a senior, and at other times she was like a friend of the same age.”

On November 24, MBC TV will air the first episode of The Story of Park's Marriage Contract. International viewers can watch the series on Rakuten Viki and HiTv.