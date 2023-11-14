Fans appreciate Lee Yoo-mi’s look for the FRED jewelry event: "So stunning!"

On November 9, 2023, Lee Yoo-mi made an appearance at the FRED jewelry event in Seoul, for the grand opening of Maison FRED’s first exhibition. The Squid Game actress showed up in a chic and elegant black evening gown that highlighted the unique diamond jewelry set she wore from Monsieur Fred's latest collection, Inner Light High Jewelry.

Since the opening of the exhibition was followed by a gala dinner night, the actress came dressed in evening wear, while wearing a unique, elegant jewelry set from the latest collection of the brand. For the FRED jewelry exhibition, she tried two timeless pieces from the brand, each different from the other.

Naturally, netizens appreciated the All of Us Are Dead star's looks, noting that she looked stunning and gorgeous in the all-black ensemble, and they took to social media to talk about the same.

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@leeyoum262)

Other than Lee Yoo-mi, Ha Ji-won of Curtain Call was also present at the FRED jewelry exhibition. The actors rocked all-black evening wear, with Ha Ji-won pairing a black tube top with an A-line straight skirt. Meanwhile, Lee Yoo-mi went with a strapless black evening gown that complemented her natural look.

Fans find Lee Yoo-mi "so pretty" in her effortless hair and makeup look for FRED's jewelry event

Lee Yoo-mi kept her beauty choices chic and elegant, that went well with her all-black ensemble, allowing her outfit and jewelry to take center stage. The actress opted for a brushed-down hairstyle with bangs framing her face.

For her makeup, the actress sported a flawless matte foundation base with a thin eyeliner and a light coat of mascara. She paired it with a soft pink matte lip shade, going for sheer coverage that offered a more natural look. The lip product added a healthy dose of color to her lips, helping define them without making her look too intense.

Fans couldn't help but gush over her stunning visuals, as several of them remarked how pretty she looked in her all-black ensemble, FRED jewelry diamond jewelry set, and chic hairdo. Several netizens exclaimed that the K-drama star looked "beautiful" at the FRED Jewelry event, with an X user exclaiming that she looked "gorgeous."

K-drama fans rejoice as Lee Yoo-mi, Woo Do-hwan, Oh Jung-Se, and Kim Hae-Sook unite in Netflix's romantic comedy series

In other news, on July 12, 2023, Netflix confirmed that Woo Do-hwan, Lee Yoo-mi, Oh Jung-Se, and Kim Hae-Sook will star in the new romantic comedy series Mr. Plankton. The show follows individuals navigating life, trying to find their way in society, and building meaningful connections. The central story revolves around a wandering man driven by a lack of compelling reasons to stay put.

The news of Woo Do-hwan and Lee Yoo-mi joining the cast of Mr. Plankton thrilled K-drama fans. Many were excited to see these beloved actors, known for their roles in Netflix series like Bloodhounds and All of Us Are Dead, working together on this project.