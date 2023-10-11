Fans appreciate Stray Kids’ look for The Fact Music Awards 2023: “The Kings” 

The Fact Music Awards 2023 was held on October 10, 2023, at the Namdong Gymnasium in Incheon, South Korea, and Stray Kids stole the show again with their looks and incredible talents. Girls' Generation's Seohyun and Jun Hyun Moo hosted the event, much like they did the year before. It included a spectacular lineup of idols from a wide variety of groups and entertainment organizations.

The Fact Music Awards is an annual awards ceremony that recognizes major contributors to the Hallyu wave. It is organized by The Fact and organized by Fan N Star. Established in 2019, the awards show determines its winners through objective data from Gaon, a panel of judges, and the support and participation scores of fans at home and abroad.

This year, with immense votes from their huge fan base, Stray Kids won two awards at the event, sending their fans into a frenzy.

Fans appreciate Stray Kids’ look for The Fact Music Awards 2023 as they celebrate the group's two wins

Stray Kids is a K-pop group that has gained immense popularity, both in Korea and internationally.

They performed two songs, TOPLINE and S-Class, at the 2023 Fact Music Awards. The Korean boy group even won the Artist of the Year (Bonsang) Award and the Fan N Star Four N Star Award. Fans were also floored by how dapper the members looked in their all-black suits with hints of white in it.

Social media has since been filled with celebratory posts for the group's win at the awards ceremony. Many also took the opportunity to lavish praise on the group's outfits for the evening.

Fan comments (Image via @Stray_Kids Twitter)

The K-pop group's performance at the awards ceremony was part of a star-studded lineup that included other K-pop group acts such as Aespa, ATEEZ, ITZY, IVE, Lim Young Woong, NCT 127, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, TXT, and more.

Upcoming Stray Kids events on October 2023

Stray Kids' first half of October 2023 went by celebrating Bang Chan Day and participating and winning at the 2023 The Fact Music Awards.

The second half of October 2023 is also quite packed with tours, as is evident in the list below:

October 21, 2023 - 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 Seoul Special (UNVEIL 13)

October 22, 2023 - 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023 Seoul Special (UNVEIL 13)

October 25, 2023 - Happy Lee Know Day

October 28, 2023 - 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023

October 29, 2023 - 5-STAR Dome Tour 2023

At the time of writing, these were the only events of the K-pop group confirmed by JYP Entertainment.