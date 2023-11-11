Fans appreciate Twice Tyuzu’s look for Damiani: “Angel”

Twice's Tyuzu recently appeared at the opening event of the Italian diamond jewelry brand Damiani's pop-up store in Seoul on November 8, 2023. The K-pop star wore a sweet heart neckline white dress and accessorized with Damiani's new collection, the Belle Ecof Lil collection's necklace, bracelet, and earrings.

The Italian diamond jewelry brand Damiani is best known for its tradition and passion for goldsmithing art. Established in the past three decades, Damiani is recognized for their precious and unique pieces. The new collection is inspired by the Belle Epoch collection, showcasing the blend of modernity with tradition. Thus, fans were happy to see the K-Pop icon be part of the pop-up store opening in Seoul.

For the pop-up store opening, Twice's member went with a simple yet elegant white dress that made her look like an "angel," as one netizen observed. Once, the group's fans felt that her elegant dress complemented her Damiani's Belle Ecof Lil necklace, bracelet, and earrings. Thus, netizens were naturally quick to take to social media and compliment Tyuzu's looks at pop-up store opening.

The diamond jewelry brand's pop-up store will run in Seoul until November 19, 2023, to launch their new collection that celebrates the brand's values: strong identity, great production skills, and original design, all created by true and great passion.

"Gorgeous": ONCEs heap praise on Twice's Tyuzu after her Damiani pop-store opening look

Fans thought Twice's singer looked gorgeous and elegant at the pop-up store opening, donning her sweetheart neckline and elegant white dress with Damiani's diamond jewelry. The Sixteen star kept her hair straight to give out an angelic vibe for the jewelry brand's pop-up store opening.

Meanwhile, for her makeup, Twice Tyuzu went with a soft, natural base with a dewy finish that made her face radiant and elegant at the event. She paired it with a soft pink glossy lipstick, adding a thin eyeliner and a light coat of mascara to complete her radiant and angelic makeup look.

The Twice singer's fans especially loved her white, silver, and diamond combination, which made her look radiant and elegant, blending the motto of purity, tradition, and modernity that the Italian diamond jewelry brand swears by. The singer sported neutral, dewy makeup for the event, going for soft pink lips that enhanced her natural glow.

Fans were completely mesmerized by the K-pop star's looks, and many of them took to social media to heap praise on the idol.

In other news, Twice's Tzuyu was recently announced as Pond's latest global ambassador. The skincare company revamped its visual identity and branding, tying the new aesthetic into a promotion honoring the introduction of its Bright Miracle product line.