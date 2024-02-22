Fans celebrate Deng Wei’s Charlotte Tilbury collaboration: “The best face ever”

On February 20, 2024, Charlotte Tilbury officially announced their partnership with the Chinese actor Deng Wei. He joined the luxury cosmetics brand as the Global Makeup Spokesperson. Fans are thrilled with this exciting news and are happy to see the actor as the face of the brand.

Charlotte Tilbury shared the news by posting a photo of the Chinese actor via their official Instagram handle and a short video where the founder welcomed the actor by speaking Deng Wei's native language. International fans are awestruck with the news and have overflowed the brand's Instagram post with congratulatory messages.

Fans are happy to see the Chinese actor Deng Wei as the new face of Charlotte Tilbury (Image via @charlottetilbury/Instagram)

The fandom congratulates Deng Wei for being the new Global Makeup Spokesperson of Charlotte Tilbury

Deng Wei, who debuted in 2020, is one of the most successful Chinese actors with a huge fan following in the global market. He started his career with the fantasy drama Miss the Dragon and became popular with his acting skills and visuals. His popular works include Sassy Beauty, Lost You Forever, Till the End of the Moon, and The Journey of Chongzi.

Previously, Wei worked with high-end brands like Georges Hobeika, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Valentino. And now his new collaboration with Charlotte Tilbury has created a huge buzz on the internet. The luxury cosmetics brand stated,

"I am so excited for Deng to bring his dazzling ethos to inspire Charlotte Tilbury lovers in China and beyond!! Deng, darling, you are a STAR, I can’t wait for all the MAGIC we have to come!!"

After the exciting announcement, fans flooded the comments section of the Instagram post with supportive messages. According to netizens, Wei would be the perfect new face for the luxury brand. Here are some of the comments from Charlotte Tilbury's Instagram handle:

Fans are congratulating the actor (Image via @charlottetilbury/Instagram)

People are glad that CT chose Wei as a new partner (Image via @charlottetilbury/Instagram)

Netizens are impressed with CT and Wei's collaboration (Image via @charlottetilbury/Instagram)

Here are the products that Deng Wei posed with for in the photoshoot:

Airbrush Flawless Foundation

Airbrush Flawless Finish powder

Airbrush Brightening Flawless Finish Powder

Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

In 2024, several new Chinese dramas featuring the actor will be released. These include Xian Tai You Shu, Fox Spirit Matchmaker 2, and Love of the Divine Tree. His other works, like Lost You Forever and Till the End of the Moon, are currently available on Netflix.