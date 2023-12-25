Fans elated as 'Sweet Home 2' stars Go Min-si and Jinyoung pose for the latest magazine pictorial: "the chemistry is chemistry-ing"

The ongoing Sweet Home 2' K-drama premiered on Netflix on December 1, 2023, and immediately won recognition from fans. The cast members, including Song Kang, Go Min-si and Jinyoung won the hearts of viewers with their acting skills and intriguing characters. Continuing their on-screen chemistry, Min-si and Jinyoung were recently seen posing together for the January issue of Cosmopolitan magazine.

Song Kang is currently playing the lead character of the K-series, however, with his army enlistment due after filming, fans are expecting Go Min-si and Jinyoung to take over as the leads in the next season, i.e. Sweet Home 3. While not solidified, the couple's chemistry in both the ongoing drama and the latest photoshoot tipped fans towards the rumors.

For the latest magazine photoshoot, the duo was seen posing together intimately. Go Min-si sported a subtle yet bold look with a dewy base and a bold red lip, while Jinyoung was seen in a natural look. Both actors carried wet hair looks to add an alluring approach. Fans were elated to see the Sweet Home 2 couple together and left multiple comments favoring their chemistry and on-screen partnership.

Other than @racheltenorio, many other fans appreciated the duo's chemistry and visuals. They expressed their happiness by leaving comments under the posts made by both the actors on their Instagram profile.

Fans reaction to Sweet Home 2's stars Go Min-si and Jinyoung Cosmopolitan pictorials

Go Min-si is known for her roles in K-series such as Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Youth of May and more. On the other hand, Jinyoung is a K-pop idol, who debuted in the boy band B1A4. The ongoing drama, Sweet Home 2,marks the duo's first on-screen project together.

They furthered their partnership with a pictorial shoot for Cosmopolitan Korea. Fans highly appreciated the duo's project and wished for them to solidify their relationship in Sweet Home 3.

Fans complimented the duo for their visuals using adjectives such as "cuties," "perfect," "pretty," and more. Fans also talked highly of the couple's chemistry by stating that it was out of this world.

More about Go Min-si and Jinyoung's magazine pictorial shoot for Cosmopolitan Korea

Both actors shared their thoughts on working with each other in an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea. Go Min-si talked about their acting chemistry:

"It was really good. My character Eun Yoo is a loner. She was disliked by the others in the stadium, so I usually found myself alone during those scenes. So when I had scenes to film with Jinyoung oppa, I relied on him a lot."

Jinyoung also gave positive comments regarding working together, stating:

"I found that we had similar personalities. We are positive people, and we have similar preferences."

The fans were elated to see the actors together and wished to see more. The duo posed together as Min-si wore an off-shoulder top, while Jinyoung wore a denim jacket.