Fans excited as Lim Ji-yeon announced as the latest brand ambassador for Loewe: “THIS IS EVERYTHING”

On February 7, 2024, Loewe officially announced Korean actress Lim Ji-yeon as their new brand ambassador. Ji-yeon, popularly known for her work in The Glory, has been featured in the new Loewe SS24 women's collection. The Spanish luxury fashion house has unveiled the first look of the collection on its website. The brand stated:

"Photographed by David Sims, our latest campaign sees actresses and Brand Ambassadors Yang Mi, Taylor Russell, and Lim Ji-Yeon re-enact the prismatic identities of pioneering artist Lynda Benglis."

Lim Ji-yeon's fans were thrilled to witness her as one of the faces of the Loewe SS24 women's collection. Moreover, the announcement of being the new ambassador for the brand left netizens speechless and congratulated the Korean actress for her new achievement.

Fans are thrilled as Loewe announces Lim Ji-yeon as their new brand ambassador

Lim Ji-yeon, who debuted with the short film Dear Catastrophe in 2011, is now one of the most popular Korean actresses, both nationally and internationally. Some of her best works include The Glory, Lies Hidden in My Garden, High Society, and more. She even won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2023 Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in The Glory.

Along with being a successful actress, she is also now the brand ambassador of Loewe. The Spanish luxury brand welcomed her with an Instagram post with the caption:

"Welcome to the LOEWE family. Actress Lim Ji-Yeon joins as our new Brand Ambassador."

In the shared photo, the Korean actress was seen wearing a red and white stripe shirt. Her fans flooded the comment section of Loewe's Instagram post with supportive and congratulatory comments. Various media outlets like Vogue Korea, Dazed Korea, and many others shared photos of Ji-yeon as she posed for the Loewe SS24 women's collection.

Her looks for the collection are also available on the official website of Loewe. In the pictorial, Lim Ji-yeon wore various outfits accompanied by accessories like bags from the new collection.

Both her new look as well as her new achievement impressed her global fans. As per the fans' comments, she is talented and "pretty." Here are some of the comments from the Instagram post:

Loewe released the first look of their SS24 women's collection by stating:

"Building on FW23's reproportioned silhouette, statement ready-to-wear offers flocked textures, trompe l’oeil, and chain details balanced by essential Argyle knits, casual jersey, and denim. Shoes and bags play on unexpected shapes and textures."

The Loewe SS24 women's collection will be launched online via the official website on February 22, 2024. The brand has started the registration for an alert regarding the same.